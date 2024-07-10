Community Calendar: July 10-16

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE:</strong> The time of the Perry Farm Park Farmers' Market has been updated.</em>

<strong>July 11</strong>

<strong>Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market</strong>

From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market is a partnership of Bourbonnais Township Park District and Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Nestled in the center of the park, the market brings together farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The Market features shopping, live music and food trucks.

<strong>Dinner & Movie on the Green</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Community Campus, 700 Main St. NW, join for a screening of “Migration.” Chick-fil-A and Candy and Cake will be available for dinner and dessert purchases starting at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at 7 p.m.

<strong>Movies in the Park</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Park in Manteno, join for a screening of “Barbie” (2023). There will be concessions provided by The Manteno Wildcats, and the movie begins at dusk.

<strong>July 12</strong>

<strong>Food Truck Friday</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, enjoy the outdoors while grabbing lunch from Tacos El Guadalajara.

<strong>July 13</strong>

<strong>Biz Kidz Market</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, young minds will showcase their creativity and business skills. From crafts to toys, the kid entrepreneurs will have their very own booths, offering a wide range of products.

<strong>Cruising in Aroma Park</strong>

From 6-9:30 p.m. at Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District, 3301 Waldron Road, Aroma Park, Fun Hub Bar and KRVFPD will host the first year of Aroma Park Cruise Nights. Park cars at the forest preserve off Waldron Road and also at the Fun Hub (front and rear parking lots) 501 N. Lowe Road.

Cold beverages are available at Fun Hub, both alcoholic or nonalcoholic. If you do drink an alcoholic beverage, it’s asked you remain on the Fun Hub Property.

There will be bags available and other outdoor activities and a 50/50 raffle for Huckleberry’s Snack Shack.

<strong>July 13-14</strong>

<strong>Charity Pickleball Tournament</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District and Paddle Together — Kankakee County Pickleball will host the inaugural Smashing Alzheimer’s Charity Pickleball Tournament at Beckman Park, 1603 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

This two-day event will feature competitive pickleball action with women’s, men’s and mixed doubles championships. At 9 a.m. Saturday begins the women’s doubles championship; at 1 p.m. Saturday is the men’s doubles championship; at 9 a.m. Sunday is the mixed doubles championship (9 a.m. events might begin at 8 a.m. if heat is in excess).

The Brother George’s BBQ food truck will be on site Saturday, and Martinez Tacos will be on site Sunday. There is no entry charge for spectators, all can enjoy the activities, food and games. Attendees will have the chance to participate in a Split the Pot raffle in support of the cause.

Awards will be presented to the top teams in each division, with gold, silver and bronze medals for the winner in each of their respective tournaments.

<strong>July 14</strong>

<strong>Bastille Day Jazz Brunch</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, celebrate French National Day. Brunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and a presentation will follow at 12:30 p.m. The event will help preserve the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn. This unique, one-time event includes a meal provided by Rigo’s Place, live music from the Jazz Time Trio, and a presentation on the history of jazz by historian Max Michels.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.app.dvforms.net/api/dv/RLVXp" target="_blank">app.dvforms.net/api/dv/RLVXp</a></strong>

<strong>July 15</strong>

<strong>Donate While You Dine: Cornerstone Services</strong>

From 3-10 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1290 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, a portion of the proceeds from purchases at the restaurant will be donated back to Cornerstone Services Inc., which provides a wide variety of services to serve adults with mental health needs as well as individuals with disabilities.

Millennial Trivia Night

At 7:30 p.m. at On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee, play trivia games filled with pop culture questions.

July 16

Manteno Cruise Night

From 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot of North Main Street in Manteno, join for a car show, prizes, 50-50 raffle and music. For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a>, or search Manteno Cruise Nights on Facebook.

July 16-21

Iroquois County Fair

At 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka, join for the annual Iroquois County Fair featuring live music, a talent show, rodeo, demolition derby, draft horse show and the annual Queen and Little Miss Pageant (set for 7 p.m. July 16). For a full schedule of events, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com/copy-of-judging-schedule" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com/copy-of-judging-schedule</a>.

July 17

Vet-To-Vet Café

All veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. Veterans have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

» Register: 815-939-4141

July 17

Lunchtime Bites & Beats on Festival Street

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Community Campus, 700 Main St. NW, the village of Bourbonnais will host a lunchtime concert event featuring food trucks. Music will be performed by Logan Miller and food trucks are The Bennett-Curtis House and Fare & Square Food Truck.