KAMUG meeting to talk how to sell items online

Whether you want to get a handle on clutter, minimize the effects of conspicuous mass consumption or participate in the more recent trend of “Swedish Death Cleaning,” learning where and how to sell your things online is a great alternative to garage sales.

The only computer organization in this region, Kankakee Area Macintosh Users Group, will be hosting a wide range of electronic selling demonstrations and a panel discussion regarding the pros and cons of various electronic sales platforms. The differences between smartphone apps and internet sites greatly vary as do the differences between free and fee-based platforms.

In addition to showing how to set up accounts, handling shipping or meeting buyers; dealing with regulations and the electronic “paperwork” — additional tips on how to avoid scams and other forms of theft will be highlighted.

The presenters have long and varied experiences with online sales. Jim Rietz, computer consultant Z and web designer, The Villages; Andrea Weber, Earthly Muse — online, estate and liquidation sales, Ransom; and Mark Duhon, computer businessman, Bourbonnais, join others on the panel.

Presentations will be made from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. Admission is free. However, if you wish to reserve a seat, call 815-472-4472, and leave your name.