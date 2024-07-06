New on the bookshelf: July 6, 2024

<strong>Snicket (aka Handler) pulls back the curtain</strong>

The author of seven novels, three “not-novels,” and 26 books under his nom de plume Lemony Snicket, Daniel Handler has added a memoir to his oeuvre. Sort of.

“And Then? And Then? What Else?” is a charming book, more a set of literary and personal musings than a standard autobiography. “I’m trying to show you the canon in my head,” he explains in the first chapter, and should you fail to take notes, he includes an appendix of favorite books, music and films. It is a great list, leaping from Busby Berkeley to Prince to Victoria Chang, along with many less well-known creators.

But there’s a fair amount of storytelling, too, as the pot-boiling title would suggest. For example, the origin of the “A Series of Unfortunate Events” creator’s pen name is revealed in the pleasurably meandering style that characterizes the book.

In a chapter called “Problematic,” he invokes the f-word many times (“like the punk I’ll never be”) to denounce the curtailing of literature and separation of the art from the artist.

In fact, the effect of this distinctive little book might be described as merging the art with the artist, which turns out to be the perfect thing.

— Marion Winik, Star Tribune

<strong>‘The Endurance’ author turns attention to WWII</strong>

Like the subject it covers, it takes a while for “Skies of Thunder” to get going.

Caroline Alexander’s World War II aviation history deals with Allied efforts to get supplies to China, a mission hampered when Japan captured the Burma Road, the tricky land route to China. Military flight was still fairly new, but it was the only way for the U.S. and Great Britain to move men and materiel where they needed to be in the region.

Or were they needed? One frustration of the “The Endurance” (the gripping account of a doomed Antarctic expedition) author’s new book is, if you know much about the war, you know China didn’t end up being especially helpful because its leader, Chiang Kai-shek, was so demanding and unreasonable.

That frustration is a worthwhile issue for Alexander to explore. Allied pilots doubted whether their missions, which involved not just flying over the treacherous, uncharted Himalayas during monsoon season but also making decisions while oxygen-deprived, under-trained and hampered by malaria medication that caused hallucinations. So perhaps it makes sense for Alexander to transfer pilots’ frustrations to readers.

It’s not a ton of fun to read, though.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Novel peaks when its ‘Tired Ladies Take a Stand’</strong>

Gretchen Anthony’s new novel, “Tired Ladies Take a Stand,” is a warm affirmation of female friendship. The story is not entirely satisfying, but it’s laced with wisdom and humor and will almost certainly be snapped up by book clubs everywhere.

The plot follows four women in their late 40s or early 50s who have been friends for ages and who all are now overextended in life.

Set in the Bay Area of California (sorry, Minnesotans — Anthony lives in Minneapolis but she set this one on the coast) the book is about betrayal, secrets and neuroses, but mostly it is about the importance of enduring friendship. These four women have been besties since their 20s, when their mantra was “say yes to everything.”

They had some wild and hilarious times back then, but now they are tired, have too much to do and are trying to figure out when it is OK to say no. The characters and the storyline are deliberately exaggerated, which helps emphasize the message. The women frequently leap to support each other with all-nighters, fueled by wine and chips and followed by ugly crying. There’s little subtlety or grit in this book, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune