Maximize event strategies with creative planning

My teenage son celebrated his birthday. He wanted an evening out with his friends at a popular indoor activities center in our area that offers bowling, laser tag, a sky ropes course, arcade games, and dining. It’s the kind of place where teenagers could easily spend more than a few hours at, which is exactly what they intended to do!

When we looked at the birthday packages, he selected one that included dinner, an hour of bowling, and an arcade card loaded with two hours of unlimited video game play. Guests also received a wristband good for two hours of laser tag and sky ropes, and the attendees could go back and forth between the arcade and the physical activities.

On paper, this looked like a three-hour party. However, my son came up with a creative way to extend his party into a seven-hour playing-and-gaming marathon! How did he do it?

We’ve been to the activities center before, and in addition to party packages, the center is also open to the public in a pay-as-you-go capacity where anyone can come in and pay to do one, or more, games. He and his friends were not, in any way, required to leave once the three hours’ worth of party time had passed. So, they staggered out each activity to maximize the value of each zone at the activities center.

When we checked in for his party, the activities center gave everyone in his group a wristband to access the physical gaming activities, as well as two-hour arcade card. My son immediately collected the arcade cards and held onto them. The two-hour video gameplay window did not begin until a card was inserted into a game, so by not activating them until they were done with all other activities in the building, he extended the party far beyond its original estimate.

His party began at 5:00pm. He and his friends bowled and enjoyed dinner as part of their package. At 6:00pm, they spent the next two hours playing laser tag and traversing the sky ropes course.

At 8:00pm, he and his five friends split into three groups of two. They activated three of the gaming cards and played all of their games in pairs in two-player mode. At 10:00pm, those three gaming cards expired, having completed their two-hour time window.

They then scanned the remaining three gaming cards and enjoyed another two hours of unlimited gameplay! While not everyone would be up for the marathon evening of fun and gaming that he and his friends were, they were ecstatic about being able to spend so much time at the arcade together. (And, I had a fantastic time watching them running around the arcade enjoying all its activities too!)

We’ve gone to similar dine-and-play arcades before as a family where we’ve used a similar strategy. One in our area offers free 30-minute arcade game play cards with any meal. Instead of all four of us activating our cards at the same time, we’ll pair up, activate one card for every two people and share it – then activate the second set of cards when the first expires.

It’s the smartest way to use these cards, especially if you don’t mind playing games in two-player modes with friends or family.

Obviously, if the establishment had rules stating that everyone had to leave the center when their cards’ time expired, we would abide by that, but many of these activity centers encourage you to stay and play as long as you’d like. Of course, the kids were also enjoying soft drinks and other amenities during their marathon night of gaming too, continuing to patronize the center the entire time they were there.

However, when we added up the value of all of the activities they enjoyed, it worked out to under $5.00 per hour per child. My son said it was one of the most memorable and most fun birthday celebrations he’s ever had.