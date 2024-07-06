A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A present for the future

During my senior year of high school, I kept a journal full of diary entries, photos, quotes and goals for the future. Being that it was a time of transition in life, I thought it would be a fun idea to fill up the whole book and stash it away for 10 years.

So, I kept it in my closet until my 28th birthday when I revisited the Taylor from 2012 (she wasn’t too different from the Taylor of 2022). Throughout that 10-year span, I had made several other journals of this type and even created a fill-in-the-blanks version that people could buy and use for themselves.

The Time Capsule Journal has been a big part of my creative life and something I find such joy in.

When I was about 23 or 24, I made another journal to open on my 30th birthday. Though it wasn’t as long of a span as the initial journal, it was still just as fun to open this one up when my birthday rolled around.

I keep the journals in individual photo/memory boxes (the kind you can get at any craft store) and, in addition to the journal itself, is a receptacle filled with memories. Playbills, photos, concert tickets, sticky notes and more filled the box, creating a rush of nostalgia for my just-post-college life.

This journal was a little different in the sense that I filled it up quicker with one major focus: throughout an entire month, I picked one thing per day that I was grateful for. The journal entry would go into detail for that gratitude.

Though some time has passed, I still felt gratitude for all 30 items that were included in the journal. Many of the entries provided chuckles for things I’d long forgotten about.

The beauty of such a project is that there is no wrong way to go about it. If you simply think of it as a gift to your future self, that opens many avenues of possibility. You could make a list of goals, include letters from friends, write letters to your future self, etc. It’s essentially a creative tool for self-reflection, and there’s no wrong method.

I have several other boxes/journals in the queue awaiting future openings. I think I have one per year through 2027. Perhaps I’ll start working on one for my 40th birthday …

For anyone interested in their own “The Time Capsule Journal,” go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3zrU8Kt" target="_blank">bit.ly/3zrU8Kt</a> for more information.