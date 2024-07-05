Kankakee County Museum celebrating Bastille Day with jazz brunch

Venez célébrer!

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, join to celebrate French National Day with a jazz brunch. This unique, one-time event includes a meal provided by Rigo’s Place, live music from the Jazz Time Trio and a presentation on the history of jazz by historian Max Michels.

Brunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and features a menu of French onion soup, an assortment of fresh fruits, croissants, quiche Lorraine, creamy chicken salad and ham marmalade.

The history presentation will follow at 12:30 p.m. The event will help preserve the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn.

Tickets cost $60 per person and can be purchased at <a href="https://www.app.dvforms.net/api/dv/RLVXp" target="_blank">app.dvforms.net/api/dv/RLVXp</a>.