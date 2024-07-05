Jazz and Family Festival set for July 20 in Momence

A free, fun event for the whole family is coming back to Momence this summer. The Jazz and Family Festival, headlined by Momence native Orbert Davis, is returning to Island Park on July 20.

Attendees can enjoy children’s games, food trucks and more at this free event open to the public. Davis will be joined by Bobbi Wilsyn, The Windy City Ramblers featuring Dr. G and the CJP Jazz Academy All Stars, the Olivet Nazarene University Jazz Experience, Eric Hines and Pan Dulce, a Caribbean Jazz Ensemble, and Julia Danielle, the 2022 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner.

Audience members can expect to be blown away by the talent demonstrated on stage.

In a news release, Davis said, “I am so proud of having grown up in Momence. I’ve experienced so much love, joy and friendship during those years. That’s exactly the spirit of the Jazz and Family Festival. … Great music, lots of love and tons of fun. Let’s hang out on Island Park!”

At this year’s Jazz and Family Festival, hosted by Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, attendees can experience various food options from Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, Bridivi Italian Beef, Pete Schiel Lemonade and Ice Cream, Fare and Square Chicken and Waffles, Juan’s Tacos, Que it Up Barbeque and El Rio Tacos. Free children’s activities will run from 1-6 p.m. including an obstacle course and bounce house. Food Trucks will run from noon to 7 p.m., and live music starts at 1 p.m.

Come join in the fun and festivities for the whole family. For more information, go to the Orbert Davis Jazz and Family Festival Facebook Page.

<strong>About Orbert Davis</strong>

Orbert is one of Chicago’s “most admired jazz artists,” “Y2k Best Trumpeter in Chicago” and “Chicagoan of the Year for 2002” according to Chicago Magazine. He is an award-winning trumpeter, composer and educator.

Orbert is also the proud co-founder, conductor and artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, a jazz orchestra dedicated to bringing together audiences of diverse backgrounds through multi-genre projects.