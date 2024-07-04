Library Life: Week of July 6, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• TLC Summer Edition: At 1 p.m. Wednesday, ages 12 and older can join for activities, crafts, snacks and games.

• Totally 2000s: At 1 p.m. July 13, ages 8 and older can join for music trivia from 2000-09. Register your team online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• 3D Printing and Robotics: At 5 p.m. Tuesday, learn the basics of 3D printing and designing with an outer space twist.

• Legos for Grown-ups: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can join for Lego time.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Clifton Fun Days: From 4-7 p.m. Friday, the library will have a booth at Clifton Fun Days with a book sale, kids’ games and prizes.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meets on Tuesday.

• Science Time: On Friday, enjoy the Traveling Science Center and worm races.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Family Movie Matinee: At 1:30 p.m. Monday, screen “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Registration required.

• Arts & Crafts: At 10 a.m. July 13, make a book and tablet stand.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Lady Liberty’s Holiday” by Jen Arena.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday will be the morning book discussion. Join to discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman.

• Bingo, Books and BP: At 10 a.m. Friday, play bingo for the chance to win books. Also get your blood pressure checked.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Sampling of Illinois Native Plants: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday will be a presentation by Becky Green, master gardener and site supervisor of Manteno Prairie.

• Coffee with Friends: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, read a paper, work on a jigsaw puzzle, or just talk with a friend while enjoying some coffee and a sweet roll. Registration required.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Clubs: Discuss “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave at 3 p.m. Tuesday; discuss “In the Lives of Puppets” by T.J. Klune at 6 p.m. Thursday.

• Crafter Day: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13, stop by for junk journaling.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Crochet Class: Gathers at noon every Saturday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New on the Shelf: “Set in Stone” by Kimberly Woodhouse; “The Heart’s Shelter” by Amy Clipston; “If the Boot Fits” by Karen Witemeyer.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544