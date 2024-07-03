TCM recalls Roger Corman

TCM salutes the work of the late Roger Corman, producer and director and celebrator of low-budget exploitation films. Featured movies include the 1963 shocker “X: The Man With the X-Ray Eyes” (7 p.m., TCM) and “A Bucket of Blood” (8:30 p.m.), produced in a few days for a pittance in 1959. The sets for “Bucket” were recycled for use on “The Little Shop of Horrors” (11:15 p.m.), made just days later. “Shop” would inspire an off-Broadway musical that helped launch the career of future Disney composer Howard Ashman (“The Little Mermaid”), which was adapted into a major motion picture in 1989. The original “Shop” featured a performance by Jack Nicholson, who would become a part of Corman’s acting ensemble.

Nicholson became famous only in the 1970s, when many directors who got their start working for Corman began to make movies of their own. Many thought attending “Roger Corman University (RCU)” was better than going to USC film school. The directors who made their first or early films with Corman include Francis Ford Coppola, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Jonathan Demme, Peter Bogdanovich, Joe Dante, John Sayles and James Cameron. Some would go on to cast their mentor in cameos in their films.

While best known for drive-in fare, monster and biker films, Corman’s other great contribution to film culture was as a distributor of European art-house films. In the 1970s, his New World Pictures company was responsible for importing films directed by Ingmar Bergman, Francois Truffaut, Federico Fellini and Akira Kurosawa.

In his own way, Corman, who died in May, might be among the most influential Hollywood figures of the late 20th century.

• Can a change in diet help save the oceans? The third and final episode of the series “Hope in the Water” (8 p.m., PBS) follows Shailene Woodley as she joins divers off the coast of California harvesting so-called “zombie” sea urchins, which then are taken to an aquatic farm, where their buttery roe is grown and harvested.

Not only does this practice create a delicacy, but it thins the ocean floors of an overabundant species that has been crowding out the sustainability of other life on the ocean beds, including kelp.

Can they take the “zombie” out of the picture? Popularizing fish dishes with a name change is nothing new. Do you like Chilean sea bass? It was less popular when it was known as Patagonian toothfish.

• The business of begetting is so intimate, so vital and so unregulated. That is at least one lesson from the three-part U.K. docuseries “The Man With 1,000 Kids,” streaming on Netflix.

It documents the shadowy world of fertility clinics and the ways Dutch scam artist Jonathan Meijer managed to father so many children in so many countries.

Meijer found himself banned from Dutch fertility clinics in 2017 but went on to donate his sperm in other locales. In addition to his work as a donor and fraud, Meijer passes himself off as a musician and has a YouTube channel with thousands of subscribers.

• Also from the U.K., the mystery thriller series “Suspects” streams its fifth season on Britbox.

• A fine romance on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Brett departs on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Targeting a repeat offender on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A college student is slain in a crowded house on “The Real CSI: Miami” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

FX unspools the first two “Star Wars” sequels: “The Empire Strikes Back” (6 p.m.) from 1980 and the 1983 adventure “Return of the Jedi” (9 p.m.).

“The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “The Connors” (ABC, TV-PG): a violent burglary (7 p.m.); shaking up the cafeteria (7:30 p.m.) ... “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, TV-PG): Gregory’s classroom becomes a hangout (8 p.m.); lighting up (8:30 p.m.) ... A murder mystery game with a twist on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Will Forte, S. Epatha Merkerson, Miranda Rae Mayo, Jason Beghe and the cast of “The Great Gatsby” on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Redmayne and Dan Licata visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).