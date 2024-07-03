Manteno becomes backdrop for Acting Out’s ‘Legally Blonde’

Everyone’s favorite pink-obsessed blonde law student Elle Woods will be hitting the pop-up stage this month in the village of Manteno.

Gianna Kohl will bring Woods to life in Acting Out Theatre Co.’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” from July 19-21 at 3 Diversatech Drive, Manteno, at the Township Green, east of the Vintage Purse Museum.

A pre-show festival will run from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. each night, featuring food trucks and an artisan auction. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets cost $20 each, available at King Music, Veronda’s, Uplifted Bistro, Sweet Street and online at <a href="https://www.showclix.com/event/aotclegallyblonde" target="_blank">showclix.com/event/aotclegallyblonde</a>. Tickets will be available for $25 at the gate.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. each night, and it’s encouraged to bring chairs. The show is open to all ages and will feature two canine actors, Daisy and Beau, playing the roles of Bruiser and Rufus, respectively.

For more information on the show and a full cast list, go to <a href="https://actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a>, or search Acting Out Theatre Co. on Facebook.

<strong>YOU’VE BEEN SERVED</strong>

Acting Out Theatre Co. is inviting local artists to create and donate a work of art to be entered into a silent auction, in conjunction with the summer production.

The theme of the artwork is “You’ve Been Served” and challenges each artist to create and donate a tray/sign of their own or one provided by AOTC. Artists can decorate any medium of their choosing. All entries will receive one free ticket to the show on the evening of their choice.

All proceeds benefit the Vintage Purse Museum, a nonprofit charity that provides a workplace for adults with special needs. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.vintagepursemuseum.org" target="_blank">vintagepursemuseum.org</a>.

To enter, call Donna Worth at 815-351-1663. Entries are due between 6-9 p.m. July 16 to the “Legally Blonde” stage.