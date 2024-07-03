Community Calendar: July 3-9

<strong>July 3</strong>

<strong>Fireworks in Manteno</strong>

From 7-11 p.m. at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, The South Side Social Club will perform at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk and then a bonus set by the band.

<strong>Independence Day Celebration in Momence</strong>

At Island Park, 79 Mill St., Momence, there will be an Independence Day Celebration. Live music begins at 7 p.m. by The Silhouettes. At dusk will be the fireworks show on Railroad Avenue near the Island Park footbridge.

<strong>July 3-6</strong>

<strong>Beecher 4th of July Festival</strong>

Running July 3-6 is the 2024 Beecher 4th of July Festival in Firemen’s Park, 673 Penfield St. This year’s theme is Backyard Barbecue. During the four-day event, there will be parades, live music, a festival market, games, a car raffle and more. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbeecher.org" target="_blank">villageofbeecher.org</a>.

<strong>July 4</strong>

<strong>Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host the annual Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points. Shop unique finds such as wall art, stained glass, garden art, photography, string art, leather crafts, 3-D printed sculpture, crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, upcycled and recycled vintage goods, jewelry, seasonal wreaths and decor, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, custom tumblers and pens, local honey, doll clothes, handmade bath products, candles, essential oils, jams and jellies and more.

Meet local authors, artists and makers. The Bennett-Curtis House will have delicious brunch and lunch offerings. Love A Latte will be selling coffee, lattes, frozen lemonade and other beverages to sip while you shop. Dave’s Coffeecakes will be on hand with a variety of their delicious coffeecakes, and Sweet Darren’s will offer ice cream and other goodies.

There is plenty of parking. A suggested donation of $1 from each visitor will help BGHS fund and continue this great event. BGHS members will be on hand to discuss local history and will be selling local history books to raise money to fund their work preserving local history.

For further information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.

Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair booth rentals and door donations raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s LeTourneau Home Museum, the newly restored Log Schoolhouse and the Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a></strong>

<strong>Fourth of July Parade in Watseka</strong>

At 10 a.m. will be the annual Fourth of July Parade hosted by the city of Watseka. This year’s theme is Stars and Stripes, and it begins at the high school, 138 S. Belmont Ave.

Fourth of July at KCC

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, as the city of Kankakee hosts its annual Independence Day celebration. Admission is $20 per carload.

There will be live music by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Symphony Orchestra (5:30 p.m.), the Kankakee Municipal Band (6:30 p.m.) and the KVSO (7:30 p.m.), which will feature KCC President Michael Boyd narrating “Casey at the Bat.”

Fireworks are set for about 9 p.m. and will be 25 minutes long.

All proceeds benefit the KVSO. Food concessions also will be available from Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Oberweis Ice Cream and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra Concessions.

July 5

Egyptian Night at Candy and Cake

From 5-8 p.m. at Candy and Cake, 596 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, there will be an event for all creative vendors and brand sales reps featuring Egyptian food and drinks, Egyptian music by DJ Beno, Egyptian gifts and more. The menu includes beef shawarma wraps, lamb kofta wraps, Egyptian macarona béchamel, Egyptian rice pudding, basbousa, mango konafa, baklava and more.

Fireworks in Dwight

Fireworks begin at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.) in Garrett Park. Spectators can gather in the grassy area at the far east ball field (Washington and Williams).

July 6

Watseka Farmers’ Market

From 7 a.m. to noon at 121 W. Walnut St., Watseka, will be the opening day for the Watseka Farmers’ Market. To celebrate opening day, there will be gift card giveaways.

Yoga in the Park

At 9 a.m. in Cobb Park, 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, the Kankakee Valley Park District will host a summer yoga session with The Om Well Collective. The 45-minute, gentle-practice yoga for beginners costs $10. Bring mat and water. Walk-ins welcome.

» Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/797jbta8" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/797jbta8</a>

Seniors Clothing Giveaway

Starting at 2 p.m. at Citadel of Kankakee, 900 W. River Place, Kankakee, Still I Rise will be hosting a clothing giveaway for area senior citizens. The free event will run while supplies last. Items include men and women summer clothing, hygiene products, underwear, pajamas, accessories and more.

» 815-414-9614

Independence Day in Aroma Park

Beginning with food at 5 p.m., the Aroma Park Boat Club will host Independence Day festivities at 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park. At 7 p.m. will be live music from Beeso & Friends, and there will be a view of fireworks on the river. Parking is free, there is no cover, and kids are welcome.

Cruis’n the Square

From 6-9 p.m. in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot, South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, there will be a cruise night with the theme Christmas in July. Live music will be performed by Chris James.

July 8

Braidwood Mobile Food Pantry

At 5 p.m. at Reed-Custer Middle School, 407 Comet Drive, Braidwood, the Village Christian Church is partnering with Northern Illinois Food Bank and will host a mobile food pantry. Families can get enough food to last a week or two. Distribution will be first come, first served. There is no registration, proof of income or ID required.

Yoga on the Green: Senses of Summer

At 6:30 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Community Campus, 700 Main St. NW, join the village of Bourbonnais with Olive Branch Yoga and Boxed and Bloom Decor. For more information, including a waiver, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events</a>.

July 9

Pembroke Health and Wellness Fair

From 1-4 p.m. at 3400 S. Main St., Hopkins Park, Riverside Healthcare and Riverside Baby Faces will host a health and wellness fair. The Riverside Pembroke Clinic will hold an afternoon of games, food, giveaways, community health resources and more. Each attendee will receive one free Chick-fil-A sandwich while supplies last. There will be a Spanish translator on site.

Peotone Market in the Park

From 4-8 p.m. at 8 Blue Devil Drive, Peotone, the market is back. Local makers, growers and vendors will be on site. During the event will be Unplug and Play, encouraging families to unplug from their screens and enjoy an evening of fun with bounce houses, face painting and live entertainment.