Adoptable Pets of the Month: Area shelters share animal friends seeking homes

With the number of animal rescues and shelters between Kankakee and Iroquois counties, there is no shortage of animals in need of good homes. This inspired the Daily Journal to begin Adoptable Pets of the Month, where area rescues share an animal resident in their care seeking a home.

<strong>1 Mary at Gayle’s Rescue</strong>

Mary is a 10-month-old torti who is very friendly and social. She loves attention and belly rubs.

All vet work is completed, and her adoption fee is $120.

Call or text 815-685-0319 for more information.

<strong>2 Gwen at Iroquois County Animal Rescue</strong>

Gwen is a 5-year-old female Siamese cat and is one of the 73 cats who Iroquois County Animal rescued from a hoarding situation a few months ago. Gwen now is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for adoption.

“Needless to say, she is great with other cats,” ICARe said.

Her adoption fee is $130.

To apply for Gwen, submit an application via <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com</a> or call 815-423-4028.

<strong>3 Gilbert at Kankakee County Animal Control</strong>

Gilbert is a 1-year-old neutered, mixed-breed male. He’s described by animal control as “a very special looking boy.”

“Our best guess on his breed is Dogue de Bourdeaux and Basset Hound,” director Kari Laird said.

He is about 70 pounds but has very stubby legs. He is shy at first, but once he warms up to you, there’s no stopping him. He loves to hoard toys in his kennel and chew on dog-safe toys. The best home for him would be one with teenagers to adults.

“He can be a little too rambunctious for little kids,” Laird said.

The adoption fee is $150. He has been with animal control since March 2. Call 815-937-2949 for more information.

<strong>4 Piper at Kankakee County Humane Foundation</strong>

Piper is a 2-year-old coonhound mix who is incredibly sweet and smart.

“This girl is beautiful, she loves people of all ages and gets along with other dogs,” KCHF said. “She is treat-motivated and loves to learn — even more so when treats are involved.”

Piper has been with KCHF for a few weeks and staff and volunteers know she will make someone a wonderful pet. Her adoption fee is $300.

Fill out an application to come meet Piper at <a href="https://www.K3chf.org/adoptionapplication" target="_blank">K3chf.org/adoptionapplication</a>, email <a href="mailto:kchfpresident@gmail.com" target="_blank">kchfpresident@gmail.com</a>, or send a Facebook message at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a>.

<strong>5 Dodger at New Beginnings for Cats</strong>

Dodger is a female domestic medium hair cat. She is between the ages of 2 and 3 and is a black and brown tabby. She was named Dodger because she was found as a kitten, born to a feral mom, in the backyard of a very kind person.

Fall was upon us, with winter quickly approaching, and the homeowner feared the kitten would not survive the outdoors. It took about two months to catch Dodger, as she enjoyed the game of dodging in and out of the patio furniture, flower gardens and, most of all, the driveway culvert.

Alas, a name was born.

She was fostered for seven months and then was brought to New Beginnings for Cats to further her social skills with other cats, as well as humans.

“She achieved these skills and is ready and eager to find her forever home,” New Beginning said, describing Dodger as very social, energetic, super playful and always on the go, making friends with both cats and humans.

She would be a perfect fit for a family with kids who could entertain her or a younger person or couple who could keep up with her energy.

Dodger’s adoption fee is $60, which includes all vaccinations, three-year rabies vaccine, spay and microchip. The rescue also will provide a cat tunnel since Dodger loves to play hide-n-seek. For further information or adoption, call NB4C adoption coordinator, Beth Palumbo, at 815-325-9129. If there’s no answer, leave a message, and Beth will get back to you.

<strong>6 Sport at Sunrise Center Animal Rescue/Hexies</strong>

Sport is a 1-year-old male domestic shorthair.

He came in as a stray from the streets of Kankakee. Despite his time roughing it, he is extremely friendly with people, and he has neat personal habits. He has a lovely coat of white and gray, and he is a handsome and photogenic cat. One almost can see his nice personality from the expression on his face.

Sport is fine around other cats and has a playful and affectionate demeanor. He will enjoy a home where he can explore and make friends with his owner(s) and any visitors. He is not shy at all and never has known a stranger.

“We would like to see Sport given a chance soon,” Sunrise Center said. “It is a busy kitten season, which means the slightly older cats are sometimes overlooked. Sport is as adorable and lovable as any kitten and ready to move to his forever home.”

The adoption fee is $125 and includes microchip, neuter and vaccines. For more information or to adopt, contact shelter director Karen Hemza at 815-482-4486 or <a href="mailto:sunriseadoptionteam@gmail.com" target="_blank">sunriseadoptionteam@gmail.com</a>.

You also can visit Sport during weekly open hours at 3306 Waldron Road, Kankakee (Aroma Park area), from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Two additional area shelters include Perfect Paws Animal Rescue (<a href="https://www.perfectpawsanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">perfectpawsanimalrescue.org</a>) and River Valley Animal Rescue (<a href="https://www.rivervalleyanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">rivervalleyanimalrescue.org</a>). Go to their websites for available pets and more information.