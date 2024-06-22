REEL TALK: Squibb takes on 'Thelma,' showing age doesn't mean irrelevance

June Squibb is one of those character actors who stands out in any movie or television series she’s in, and “Thelma” is no exception to that rule.

Starring as Thelma, Squibb portrays an elderly woman who lost her husband not that long ago. She lives near her daughter, Gail (Parker Posey); son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg); and adoring grandson Danny (Fred Hechinger). Doting on Grandma, Danny attempts to teach her how to navigate the World Wide Web, a struggle many of us can relate to as Thelma questions the rationale of Danny’s directions and the computer’s intelligence.

Danny struggles with adulthood, but Thelma has complete confidence in him, knowing he’s going to be all right. On one fateful evening, Thelma receives a phone call from Danny, who’s in jail and needs $10,000 in cash delivered in order to release him.

Of course, Grandma comes to his rescue only to learn Danny was home and asleep while all of this happened, and Thelma has been scammed. Turning to the police who were no help, Thelma refuses to be taken advantage of just because she’s older.

Taking matters into her own hands, she begins to do some detective work and partners up with an unwilling former friend who resides in a nursing home, Ben (Richard Roundhouse), as they power up the getaway car/scooter.

While the film is silly and fun, especially as it pays homage to Tom Cruise in “Mission Impossible,” there’s an underlying poignant message about aging and how the world perceives those in their “golden years.”

The world has changed at warp speed, leaving many older people in its dust. The disparity between the generations is as wide as the Grand Canyon, but it doesn’t change the need for everyone to feel relevant.

Thelma verbalizes this with the utmost care as she battles the scam artists and defies her daughter and son-in-law, proving no matter how old you are, you’re still thinking and strong in ways other than physicality, although no one does a drop and roll during a fight out better than Squibb as Thelma!

The story focuses on the importance of family and relationships, especially in the last chapter of life. The ability to realize the end of the book is close is difficult to talk about, but thanks to writer (and director) Josh Margolin, we find this topic coated with humor and love.

As the story unfolds into crazy territory, Thelma and Ben racing their battery-charged scooter to the rough side of town, we are rooting for them even though we know what’s going to happen.

“Thelma” is a sweet and funny crime thriller with memorable characters and a message about the importance of respect during one’s life. Squibb and the ensemble cast are having a blast as they act and react as a real family would — there’s a lot of love.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

“Thelma” is now playing in theaters.