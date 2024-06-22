Library Life: Week of June 23, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Brain Games: From 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, ages 12 and older are invited for activities and snacks.

• Silent Book Club: Meets from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday for ages 18 and older.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Patron Day at Splash Valley: From 1-8 p.m. Monday, all ages with valid Bradley Public Library card will receive $5 admission to the water park.

• Paint Night: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older will be led through instructions to paint “Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh. Register online.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Family Support Bus: From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, there will be free developmental screenings for children ages 5 and younger. There will be early childhood resources for parents and caregivers. Part of the Success By 6 program.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Workbasket Club meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Animals Around the World: At 11 a.m. Friday, join to learn about animals. Part of the Summer Reading Program.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Family Movie Matinee: At 1:30 p.m. Monday, families can join to watch “Elemental.” Registration required.

• Magic the Gathering: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, grades sixth through high school can join to learn to play Magic.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading: Post pictures of you reading to the library’s Facebook page to mark off spots on your reading log.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Maame” by Jessica George.

• Alien Art: At 4 p.m. Friday in the Teen Zone, ages 12-17 can join for an art project.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Storytime: Set for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with Reg Green, dog-rescuer and author.

• Coffee and Friends: Meet from 10 a.m. to noon Friday for coffee, a sweet roll and social time. Registration required.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 5 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can make tea light holders. Registration required.

• Animals Around the World: At 5 p.m. Thursday, all ages are invited to learn about animals.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Mystery Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New on the Shelf: “Camino Ghosts” by John Grisham; “Hunter Killer” by Brad Taylor; “Look On the Bright Side” by Kristan Higgins.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544