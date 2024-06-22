A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The power of music

I started off the week in a little bit of a funk. Nothing was really “wrong,” I suppose it was a case of the Monday blues. It always seems it’s harder to get into the groove of a Monday when the weekend before was so enjoyable.

As I drove to work, the radio played for the four-minute drive. Starting up the car, I heard the familiar sound of Grand Funk Railroad. The group was in the midst of singing “Bad Time,” my favorite of their tunes.

For the remainder of the day, I had the song in the back of my mind.

When I got home, I had a long list of chores to do (which might have contributed to the funk). I queued up “Bad Time” to listen from beginning to end.

Listening to a great song on high volume can really do wonders.

I found myself singing along and moving to the beat while I did laundry. I played it again and kept singing as I prepared dinner.

I let the music continue with a playlist of like-songs as I began to tackle cleaning the bathroom. Hearing “Runaway” by Jefferson Starship for the first time in years made that icky task much more enjoyable.

Before I knew it, the chores were done, the music continued, and my mood was much better. Not only was there the feeling of accomplishment but also the cathartic feeling that comes from enjoying music.

This inspired me to go through Spotify and pick out some other songs I haven’t heard in a while. Sometimes I get so caught up in repeating tracks I forget about some long-lost loves.

This helped set the tone (pun intended) for the remainder of the week. Though I’m never far away from music, I’m not always very locked into it. When those times come where I can’t get enough of the ear magic, it feels sensational.

So, if you’re having a rough week, day or just a moment of stress, I recommend putting on a favorite tune you haven’t heard in a while. If you can’t think of one, “Bad Time” is actually a good time.

As for the aforementioned enjoyable weekend, there was a lot of fun to be had in Kankakee. On Friday night, Keegan and I and some friends enjoyed the Friday Night Concert Series at the Hill Stage. On Saturday, we were among the hundreds of people at Electric Lady Lounge’s Pride event at Knack Brewing. On Sunday, we walked in the Run for Autism in Riverview.

Shoutout to Kankakee for a weekend of nonstop fun.