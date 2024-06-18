Community Calendar: June 18-25

<strong>June 18</strong>

<strong>Intrinsic Arts Fire Jam</strong>

From 5-9 p.m. at The Square on Second in downtown Manteno, Intrinsic Arts will host this free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring poi, hoops, staffs, etc. Some practice props will be available to try. From 5-7 p.m. will be music and an open-flow jam. At 7 p.m. will be a fire safety class. All fire performers must attend the class. Fire performances start as soon as the class is done.

<strong>June 20</strong>

<strong>World’s Largest Swimming Lesson</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Splash Valley Aquatic Center, 1850 River Road, Kankakee, Kankakee Valley Park District will host an event to raise awareness about the life-saving benefits of swimming lessons. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to take part in the 15th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson event, dedicated to preventing drowning, which is the second leading cause of injury-related death among children aged 1-14. All ages are welcome to participate. The cost is $5 per person, and pre-registration is required. Secure your spot by registering online at <a href="https://www.splashvalley.com" target="_blank">splashvalley.com</a>.

<strong>June 21</strong>

<strong>Day of Action</strong>

A plan to unite volunteers across the city of Kankakee is in motion by United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties as the organization returns with Day of Action, happening in partnership with the city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency and Kankakee Forgives, Day of Action will consist of seven community give-back projects across the city of Kankakee, with leadership for each project provided by the alderman of each ward.

Ward One: Neighborhood street clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon; Ward Two: “Coachlight Clean-up” from 10 a.m. to noon; Ward Three: Street beautification project from 1-3 p.m.; Ward Four: Jeffers Park clean-up projects from 3-5 p.m.; Ward Five: Soldiers Creek beautification projects from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ward Six: Kankakee Jaycees Baseball Field clean-up projects from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ward Seven: Pre-Juneteenth Festival clean-up at Pioneer Park from 2-4 p.m.

<strong>» Sign up: <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/dayofaction" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/dayofaction</a></strong>

<strong>Golf Cart Parade/Rockin’ on the Square</strong>

From 5:30-7 p.m. in downtown Manteno will be the village’s annual Golf Cart Parade. Line up begins at 5:30 p.m. at South Marquette Place (behind Manteno Elementary school). The Golf Cart Parade will roll off at 6:30 p.m. and head to The Square on Second to Rockin’ on the Square, which kicks off at 7 p.m. and features live music will FeelGood. There will be food trucks from The Bennett-Curtis House, Bamboo Island Snack Shack, Mac’s Bbq, and Sweet Darrens. The event is BYOB.

<strong>June 21 & 22</strong>

<strong>Bonfield’s Barnyard Tractor Pull Celebration</strong>

Two days of fun are coming to Bonfield, featuring a fishing derby, live music, a parade, fireworks, beer tent, bags tournament and more. There also will be a flea market, barrel train rides and games and bounce house for kids. For a full schedule, search “Bonfield Barnyard And Tractor Pull Celebration” on Facebook.

<strong>June 22</strong>

<strong>Spay Illinois Free Pet Vaccine Clinic</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence, Spay Illinois will host a free pet vaccine clinic, in collaboration with Petco Love, at River Valley Animal Rescue. It is open to everyone. Petco Love will be sponsoring DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus) and FVRCP (feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia) vaccines for dogs and cats. In addition, Spay Illinois will be sponsoring free rabies vaccines and microchips. Clients will also have the option to choose from a selection of other vaccines or services at a reasonable cost.

Appointments are needed for this free pet vaccination clinic and can be scheduled by calling 630-961-8000.

<strong>Let’s Ketchup Family Fun Fest</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, local nonprofit Let’s Ketchup wants to give local families the opportunity to have an afternoon of fun this summer. There will be bounce houses, a barrel train, face painting, balloon animals, lawn games, grilled food and more.

‘Roman Holiday’ dinner and movie at museum

The Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting a dinner and a movie event on featuring a screening of “Roman Holiday,” the 1953 film starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

This picturesque evening in the Column Garden at the Kankakee County Museum campus will start off with live music provided by Vince Amore and a meal catered by the Bennett-Curtis House, consisting of roasted pork with herbs and spices, potatoes, salad and a special “Roman Holiday”-themed drink, ending with gelato for dessert.

As visitors arrive they will also receive a bouquet provided by Boxed and Bloom Décor. This dinner event is acting as a fundraiser for historical preservation of buildings and artifacts within the Column Garden. At 6:30 p.m. will begin the live music, followed by the 7 p.m. dinner. The cost of dinner, drinks, dessert, music and bouquet is $75. The cost for museum members is $65.

As the sun sets (around 8:30 p.m.), community members are invited to enjoy a screening of Hepburn’s Hollywood debut film. A small concessions table will be available during the movie. This portion of the event is free to all, but it is asked that movie goers without dinner tickets arrive after 8:15 p.m. It is encouraged to bring your own blankets and/or chairs for comfort.

Tickets must be reserved in advance for the dinner and live music portion of the event, and can be purchased online or at the museum. Reservations can be made for seating for up to eight people at one table. Space is limited so early registration is recommended.

» Tickets: <a href="https://app.donorview.com/Gyg6m" target="_blank">app.donorview.com/Gyg6m</a>

June 23

Saint Mark UMC’s 170th anniversary

Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 West Calista St., Kankakee, will celebrate its 170th anniversary on June 23. Bishop Frank Beard will be the guest speaker during the worship service at 10:15 a.m. Join for a day of celebration as the church retraces the rich history of its ancestors as they formed this community-centered congregation. It was originally formed as the Kankakee First Evangelical Church in 1854. Through the years this community pillar has hosted three different names due to mergers: Kankakee First Evangelical Church, First Evangelical United Brethren Church of Kankakee and finally, Saint Mark United Methodist Church.

KVSO’s Music in the Park

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents another season of Music in the Park. The free concert is at 4 p.m. at Cobb Park in Kankakee, along the Kankakee River. This concert features the KVSO String Quartet, with Rebecca Harms on violin, Nick Johnson on violin, Madison Penrod on viola, and Bob Hauser on cello. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the combination of classical and light music. Martinez Tacos will be the food truck on site.

June 26

Capital Development Board at KCC

The Capital Development Board is holding a free informational outreach session from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive in Kankakee. The session will be in KCC’s Advanced Technology Education Center, Room T205.

The event is for local contractors and businesses to learn more about opportunities available through government construction contracts. It includes information on pre-qualifying as a government contractor; how to bid on CDB projects; and what qualifies a business for diversity certification as Minority Business Enterprise, Women Business Enterprise, Veteran Business Enterprise and Persons with Disability Business Enterprise.

In addition to construction businesses, the CDB recommends the session to purchasing officers from school districts and municipalities.

The CDB is a state agency responsible for overseeing the construction of state-owned buildings. It allocates approximately $1.2 billion annually across roughly 700 projects.

» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/3ygKqd5" target="_blank">bit.ly/3ygKqd5</a>