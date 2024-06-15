REEL TALK: 'Inside Out' this summer's must-see movie

The much-anticipated sequel to “Inside Out” has arrived!

“Inside Out 2” picks up in Riley’s life just as she’s turning 13 years old. We get reacquainted with the emotions inside her head, Sadness (voiced by Phyllis Smith), Fear (voiced by Tony Hale), Anger (voiced by Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and led by none other than Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler).

Things seem pretty normal at central control as Joy puts any unpleasantries (aka bad memories) waaaayyyy back in Riley’s mind where she needn’t dwell on them.

Riley is honing her hockey skills with the help of besties Grace (voiced by Grace Lu) and Bree (voiced by Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green) as they get an opportunity to go to a hockey camp with the high school girls captained by Val (voiced by Lilimar). The night before the big trip to the weekend camp, there’s an alarm that sounds at central control … PUBERTY!

In comes the demolition crew as a new group of emotions takes over the control panel: Envy (voiced by Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos), Embarrassment (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser), and at the helm is Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke), who vies for the lead position much to Joy’s chagrin.

Anxiety takes over as she ousts the original five emotions in an attempt to create a much different and more complex Riley. Joy and crew must find a way to get Riley back to being her true self, but not before Riley finds herself in awkward and difficult situations that will affect her coming years in high school and even her friendships.

“Inside Out 2” is brilliant as it delves into the mind of a teenager; a scary place that is explained and understood better than any textbook out there! With vivid imagery and representation, Riley goes through awkward and embarrassing moments as she questions her identity in an attempt to be accepted in this new group.

We understand her memories and how these have impacted her sense of self as well as how these new and yet-to-be controlled emotions sometimes get the better of her.

As with many Pixar movies, it’s meant for tweens, teens and adults. As I watched the changes in Riley, I looked back on my own uncomfortable years as a teenager as well as my daughter’s life during that time period. And, to be honest, much of what happens in this film also hits home now with the mind games we all play and never admit! We all worry about how we are perceived and allow envy, anxiety, or even ennui get to us or even take over.

Writers Dave Holstein and Meg LeFauve intelligently delve into social emotional issues as well as mental health while making it fun, funny and relatable. With its predecessor, we were given the building blocks of how the brain works and how emotions affect our memories.

Now, with “Inside Out 2,” we build on that foundation to better understand our children and ourselves. Of course, the director, Kelsey Mann, intuitively and skillfully gives life to our characters, voiced by equally talented actors.

Poehler’s Joy finds that it’s not easy always being positive, and Phyllis Smith is a hoot as Sadness as she finds her inner strength. In fact, all of the characters learn a little about themselves and each other which — you guessed it — allows Riley to be more in touch with who she is as well.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t call to attention the animation of “Inside Out 2.” It’s vivid and captivating as it paints a clear picture of what the writers are attempting to communicate. Characters like Pouchy and Nostalgia as well as the Subconscious Guards and Deep Secrets pique your interest to hope that there’s an “Inside Out 3” and “4”!

This is summer’s must-see movie; especially for parents and tweens and teens as it’ll spark a conversation and perhaps even help kids understand what’s happening at this very tumultuous time in their lives.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

“Inside Out 2” is now playing in theaters.