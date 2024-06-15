Pet of the Weekend: June 15, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

Names: Snowflake, Bailey and Frosty

Ages: 9, 9 and 6

Our People and Place of Residence: Dale and Sylvia Staniec, of Custer Park.

A Little Bit About Us: Snowflake really loves to lounge around, sit with his mom and dad in a chair, couch or bed is his favorite. Bailey just cannot be more than six feet away from his mom. He looks for her, cries for her and stations himself in the house where can always see where she is and what she’s up to. Frosty is energetic, loves to look out and see what’s going on, be outside, play and run with other dogs. He’s very social and loves his brothers from other mothers and his friends.

Favorite Treats: Pupperoni, Good’n’Fun Triple Flavor Twists and what Dad calls “bowties.”

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Let’s relax on the couch” — Snowflake; “Where’s my mom?!” — Bailey; “Who’s outside? What are they doing? Let’s go see. Hey! Want to be friends?” — Frosty