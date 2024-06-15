New on the bookshelf: June 15, 2024

<strong>Looking at the historic bonds of animals, humans</strong>

A 19th-century pet cemetery in Westchester County, New York, with poignant epitaphs: “Born a dog/Lived like a gentleman/Died beloved.” A metropolis adjacent to a metropolis, with teeming Chicago stockyards next to a luxurious hotel. Manhattan’s equine ambulance, which preceded the city’s first human ambulance by a couple of years.

These are among the delectable anecdotes in Bill Wasik and Monica Murphy’s “Our Kindred Creatures,” a revelatory, beautifully crafted account of the rise of animal-rights activism in the United States. Born in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, the movement evolved rapidly, reflecting a tenuously reunited country weary of agony and distress. Wasik, an editor at the New York Times magazine, and Murphy, a veterinarian, paint a vibrant portrait of the movement’s thinkers and doers, animated by a fiery thesis: “To believe that animals can suffer, and that that suffering is worthy of moral consideration, is to understand that not just depraved assaults on them but their everyday treatment must become a matter of urgent human attention.”

The authors remind us that for all the strides we’ve made to alleviate pain, we must do better. Elegant, meticulous and urgent, “Our Kindred Creatures” is social history at its finest.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>Larson returns with ‘The Demon of Unrest’</strong>

We know the American Civil War’s stories of carnage and heartbreak from movies, biographies and Ken Burns, but the most interesting thing about the latest from “The Devil in the White City” writer Erik Larson is that it covers the run-up to war, the events that came before more than 600,000 people died.

There may be a tendency to think of the war in the same breath as Abraham Lincoln, but Larson, whose history-but-make-it-fun books include “Isaac’s Storm” and “The Devil in the White City,” argues it had much more to do with what Lincoln’s predecessor, James Buchanan, did or did not do. Mostly the latter. Buchanan is president for more than half of the 499-page book, in which he’s portrayed as lazy, underqualified and bizarrely ambivalent about slavery.

I wish “Demon” told us more about Black people of the time. There are references to enslaved men fighting for the South and about others fleeing plantations, but their untold stories will have to wait for another book.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Tan takes wing in ‘Backyard Bird Chronicles’</strong>

Amy Tan’s best-loved, bestselling novels were all, in one way or another, born at home. Books like “The Joy Luck Club” and “The Kitchen God’s Wife” grew out of the Chinese American author’s family life, turned to rich fiction by her elegant writing.

Her charming new book, “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” is nonfiction, a memoir about taking up two new pursuits when she was in her 60s: drawing and birding. And like her novels, this book centers on home.

Just as her fiction has focused on family and personal relationships, in this book we see her interest in the dynamics of behavior — except this time the characters all wear feathers.

Among Tan’s fondest childhood memories, she writes, is exploring a creek and woods near her family’s suburban home. But back then she looked down into the creek, not up into the trees, she says.

At age 64, for the first time, she takes drawing lessons, then nature journaling field trips, with author and naturalist John Muir Laws. As they look at a bird, he tells them to “try to feel the life within it.”

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times