Library Life: Week of June 16, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Movie Club: Watch the movie “His Girl Friday” and then join at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss. For ages 18 and over.

• June Out & About Bourbonnais: For the month of June, the library is hosting a challenge that combines fitness, fun, community and the chance for prizes. It is inspired by the Paris Olympics. Grab a map from the library to learn more.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Universe of Stories: At 5 p.m. Monday, ages 5 to 12 can join for a summer reading art project. Ages 3 to 5 can meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and ages 6 to 8 can meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

• Creative Writing Group: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for ages 18 and up.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Library will be closed for Juneteenth.

• Summer Reading Programs next week include Mario Snack Mix, Family Game Day Make-a-Board, Mario Karts, and a Mario movie at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. To sign up for activities, call 815-694-2800 or visit the library. No registration is needed for the movie.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Workbasket Club meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Singalong Storytime & Crafts: Meets at 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

• Save the Date: At 11 a.m. June 22, Spizzirri’s Reptile Rescue will be on site.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• DIY Scrabble Tile: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, join for a craft activity. Registration required.

• Camping Cuisine: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ages 16 and over can learn about cooking over campfire. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Books: “A Calamity of Souls” by David Baldacci; “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson; “Only the Brave” by Danielle Steel.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Lil Stars: At 10 a.m. Monday, ages Pre-K and under can join Miss June for stories, crafts and snacks.

• A Taste of Juneteenth: Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, make a mosquito repellent jar candle. Sign up requested.

• Open Lego Build: Stop by between 1-5 p.m. Thursday for Lego time.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Art in the Park: Meet at 11 a.m. Monday in Heritage Park for an art craft.

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play bingo and win books.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Mystery Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New on the Shelf: “Camino Ghosts” by John Grisham; “I Will Ruin You” by Linwood Barclay; “Look On The Bright Side” by Kristan Higgins.

