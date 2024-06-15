Kultivators' annual Garden Tour set for June 27

Kankakee Kultivators will present the annual Garden Tour & Artisan Faire from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27. This year’s theme is Back to Our Roots.

Tickets will invite garden buffs to stroll through and explore seven private gardens with a midday break for box lunches provided by Honey Baked Ham.

The following talented gardeners will be sharing their private landscapes: Glen and Nan Carlson, Ron and Pam Charles, Scott and Toni Dilday, David and Cathy Hoekstra, Chuck and Diana Parsons, Kevin and Holly Rooney, and John and Mary Jo Snyder.

Kultivators hope all will also discover their beautiful, historic Column Garden and their patriotic Let Freedom Ring Garden on the grounds of the Kankakee Historical Museum at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

Ticket-holders will be able to pick up their lunches at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium located next to the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the grounds of the Civic Center and the museum next door, the day’s Artisan Faire will be open and free to all from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Faire will feature over 50 artisan vendors plus food trucks offering tasty treats, sweets and snacks from LoveALatte Coffee and the Bennet-Curtis House.

At the Artisan Faire there will also be rock painting demonstrations by Tracey given throughout the day and a pet-friendly plants workshop given by horticulturist Dolly Swibes Foster from 12:15 to 1 p.m. The Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be on site offering adoptions of pets. The Faire’s annual raffle — all prizes worth at least $50 — will offer some items worth much more, including golf outings at the Kankakee Country Club and Oak Springs Golf Course, tickets to the Chicago Botanical Gardens, and a Mother’s kit for car care from Radrules by Troy, luxury case and all.

Garden Tour tickets can be purchased at the following outlets: Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck Flowers Plants & Gifts, Country Flower Market, Flower Shoppe Inc. and Joy’s Hallmark Shop (all in Kankakee); Tholens’ Garden Center and Ba Da Bloom Flower Shop (in Bourbonnais); and Vilt’s Greenhouse (in Wilmington).

Proceeds support scholarships for KCC horticulture students, the Column Garden and the Let Freedom Ring Garden at the Kankakee County Museum, and other city beautification projects. The Kankakee Kultivators are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.