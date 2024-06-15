Kankakee County Museum hosting 'Roman Holiday' dinner and movie

Audrey Hepburn fans rejoice!

The Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting a dinner and a movie event on June 22 featuring a screening of “Roman Holiday,” the 1953 film starring Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

This picturesque evening in the Column Garden at the Kankakee County Museum campus will start off with live music provided by Vince Amore and a meal catered by the Bennett-Curtis House, consisting of roasted pork with herbs and spices, potatoes, salad and a special “Roman Holiday”-themed drink, ending with gelato for dessert.

As visitors arrive they will also receive a bouquet provided by Boxed and Bloom Décor. This dinner event is acting as a fundraiser for historical preservation of buildings and artifacts within the Column Garden. At 6:30 p.m. will begin the live music, followed by the 7 p.m. dinner.

The cost of dinner, drinks, dessert, music and bouquet is $75, and tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://app.donorview.com/Gyg6m" target="_blank">app.donorview.com/Gyg6m</a>. The cost for museum members is $65.

As the sun sets (around 8:30 p.m.), community members are invited to enjoy a screening of Hepburn’s Hollywood debut film. A small concessions table will be available during the movie. This portion of the event is free to all, but it is asked that movie goers without dinner tickets arrive after 8:15 p.m. It is encouraged to bring your own blankets and/or chairs for comfort.

Tickets must be reserved in advance for the dinner and live music portion of the event, and can be purchased online or at the museum. Reservations can be made for seating for up to eight people at one table. Space is limited so early registration is recommended.