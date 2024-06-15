KAMUG answers questions on computing devices

On June 10, Kankakee Area Macintosh Users Group hosted a Tips & Tricks meeting, geared primarily toward beginning users of computing devices. Group organizers shared that a great many new people attended.

“However, as everyone came loaded with questions, many that had remained unasked for months, we discovered that everyone had something that was puzzling and needed clarification or guidance,” said founder Kris Mathers.

It wasn’t a surprise that some wanted to know how to accomplish Drop Box or Air Play between computing devices. More info is coming on Air Server and a variety of options to save photos and files on multiple devices, wirelessly.

There were demos on software providing a variety of tips on spreadsheet sorting and numbering, app selection and of course, tips on protection from scams and hacking.

Everyone left with questions answered, procedures illustrated and renewed confidence in abilities to get machines to do what we as users want them to do.

Some may want to emulate Hollywood with DaVinci Resolve while others simply want to communicate on a higher plain, regardless of the computing device platform they possess.

KAMUG meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Bradley Public Library. Meetings are free and open to everyone, with all computing operating systems included.