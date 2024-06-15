Green Drinks Kankakee to meet Tuesday

How do laws get enacted?

“Time, patience, intense work by organizations who have a vested interest, like-minded politicians, and yes, you bet, citizens just like you and me,” said Julie Larsen, coordinator of Green Drinks Kankakee.

“Even though it may not feel like we average joe schmoes have the power, we can rally and work together for a common path. We can change policy.”

With that in mind, this month’s presenter for the group is Jennifer Walling, executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council, who will help attendees understand the law-making process and the current environmental policies in play for Illinois.

Her presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of Green Drinks Kankakee at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.