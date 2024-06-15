Beecher School District celebrates end of year with staff recognition

Daily Journal staff report

Beecher 200U concluded another successful school year in the first week of June with a Staff Recognition assembly, recognizing retirees Melissa Ohlendorf with 36 ½ years as an elementary educator, Joy Walker with 28 years as an elementary school teacher aide, and Mike Stanula with 12 ½ years as Buildings, Grounds and Maintenance Supervisor.

Special recognition to Janette Stein with 30-plus years of service, Mary Baxter and Sue Wente with 25-plus years, and with 20 years of service Lynn Skafish and Tammy Wehling.

“Their many years of service are a true testimony of their dedication to 200U and the Beecher Community, and they are truly valued for their contributions,” the district said in an email.

Other service awards included Steve June with 15 years of service; Anthony LaBanca, Mike Peters and Jocelyn Davis-Beck with 10 years of service; and Rachel Lagestee, Jill Kopec, Arely Barraza, Paul Vogel, Corey Cross, Chrissie Barkus, Peg McCraw, Nik Jacobs, Jeff Borst, Lupe Cabrera, Elise Daly, Gina Doran, Becky Estrada, Jodie Mitich, Jesse Nagel and Jami Parise with five years of service.

“Beecher Community Unit School District 200U wishes to thank each of these individuals, for their contributions to the success of 200U, in helping to make a difference in the lives of our children, and in making Beecher a great place to be.”