A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Dynamic duo

While grocery shopping recently, I kept bumping into the same father-son duo as we made our way around the store.

The son looked to be about 8 years old. He caught my attention as he was making noises and hand gestures similar to my brother, Danny. Danny was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2 and, while he is nonverbal, he is often making consistent humming noises and is typically in some form of motion.

(Now, because I didn’t interact with father and son outside of sharing a smile, I can’t jump to the conclusion that the son had special needs.)

The son was standing in the cart as they traversed around the store and, at one point, he wrapped his arms around his dad for a hug.

His dad said calmly, “I know, buddy. We’re almost done.”

This simple exchange made me emotional as it reminded me of the relationship between my dad and Danny — even down to the shopping cart.

Danny used to always ride in the cart at the grocery store. To him, since he had done it as it small child, it became habit.

This lasted until he was about 20. Dad would push him in the cart and I or my sister would push another cart that would actually hold groceries. I don’t remember how the habit was broken but eventually Danny started walking through the store (maybe because he realized it was easier to procure ice cream on foot).

Anyway, this simple interaction between the father and son nearly mirrors the dynamic of Dad and Danny. There is no one more patient and understanding of Danny than his best friend, Dad.

If Dad is out running an errand, it’s likely that Danny is in tow — looking for somewhere that he can grab a Coke.

The way Danny watches our dad like a hawk is almost reverse-helicopter parenting. He needs to know what Dad is up to at all times. Danny is always at the ready in case Dad needs a fresh can of Diet Coke or if the trash needs to be taken outside.

I can’t put into words the beauty of their relationship. But I can say it’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever witnessed.

And I, along with Danny and our sister, Nikki, hope that Dad has the best Father’s Day he deserves.

<em>P.S. I want to give a thank you to Susan who kindly sent clippings of articles about Matthew Perry. You brought a smile to the face of this “Friends” fan!</em>