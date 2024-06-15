5 photos from Strawberry Jazz Festival

Two days of entertainment and vendors graced the grounds of Northfield Square mall during the Strawberry Jazz Festival over the weekend.

The annual event, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, expanded to two days to run alongside the first-ever Bradley 315 Festival, also held at the mall from Thursday to Sunday.

Four stages hosted musicians, dance troupes and theater groups as more than 100 artists, crafters and food vendors filled the indoor and outdoor spaces of the festival as the community celebrated the sweet sounds of music and taste of strawberries.