DSNDP volunteers collaborate with IDNR for planting project at state park

Illinois residents joined hands as volunteers of the global non-profit organization, Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), participated in a tree plantation event in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on June 9 at Kankakee River State Park in Bourbonnais.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family), DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for tree plantation/conservation in collaboration with the U.S. government to address the demand for reforestation, regulate environmental temperature, prevent soil erosion and promote biodiversity.

These initiatives include planting trees, seed ball making, weed management, removal of invasive plant species and are executed under the guidance of the founders of the organization Dr. Shri. Appasaheb Dharmadhikai and Dr. Shri. Sachindada Dharmadhikari.

The June 9 event had an impact at Kankakee River State Park as eight volunteers contributed 24 hours of work to plant and water 216 native species across approximately 750 square feet. They also removed around 350 pounds of invasive species, filling 15 bags.

Previously in Illinois, the organization has carried out three programs with 35 volunteers who collectively invested 123 hours to plant 4,359 trees. This collaboration between IDNR and DSNDP demonstrates their joint commitment to enhancing Illinois’ natural beauty, progressing one mile at a time.

Such initiatives are an integral part of DSNDP’s Nationwide Tree Plantation and Conservation Drive, reaching across 15 states and 33 cities. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has engaged 614 volunteers, planting 17,713 trees and collecting more than 14,000 pounds of garbage and weeds, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 17 certificates and 11 media coverages.

The organization is also involved in cleanliness drives across 18 states and 73 cities within the U.S. DSNDP is also involved in health initiatives such as the Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference which was hosted in February 2023 and blood/plasma donation drives in Canada and the United States in recent years. DSNDP also recently organized a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event across 21 locations simultaneously to celebrate Earth Day 2024.

For more information, go to dsndp.com.