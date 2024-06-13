Merchant Street MusicFest collabs with Electric Lady's Haug on merch

This year’s Merchant Street MusicFest will see the talented touch of a local artist.

Excitement is building for the annual festival, set for July 26-27 in downtown Kankakee, and helping build anticipation in the month prior is Bri Haug, owner of Electric Lady Lounge in Bradley.

The tattoo artist has collaborated with MSMF to design a Kankakee-inspired logo now being sold on shirts and tote bags through the end of June. Furthering the local collaboration is Superior Embroidery, also based in Bradley, which is printing the items.

Available in an online pop-up shop is the option of tank tops, T-shirts, a sweatshirt and a tote bag. Various color options are available but each item features Haug’s logo design, which includes bursts of color and references to Kankakee.

“When asked to design a shirt for one of my favorite local events, I was ecstatic to reciprocate the love of my community,” Haug said. “My creative vision for my art and small business revolves around weaving human connections, fostering collaboration and strengthening those special interpersonal bonds.

“This design is a vibrant tribute to where I grew up. It showcases beloved Kankakee icons like the Hill Stage, the Kankakee Mallow, the Clock Tower, library, river, and a personal favorite – an ode to Perry, depicted with a hand and rose symbolizing love and peace.”

The Hill Stage is one of the areas at the Kankakee Train Depot in Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square where MSMF takes place. The Kankakee Mallow is Kankakee’s official flower. The Clock Tower is a landmark near the river, standing at Shapiro Developmental Center. Finally, the rose is a nod to Kankakee resident Perry Lee who can often be seen walking around downtown carrying a rose.

“I want to spread love, peace and joy for the whole world,” Lee told Daily Journal reporter Chris Breach last year. “Instead of war we need more love in the world. Love makes the world go around.”

Items are available for purchase now through the end of June at <a href="https://www.superiorembroidery.net/shopmsmf" target="_blank">superiorembroidery.net/shopmsmf</a>.