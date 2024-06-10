Netflix documentary recalls bank robbing legend

Now streaming on Netflix, the true-crime documentary “How to Rob a Bank” recalls an outlaw legend. While the title sounds like a how-to instructional film, it features a larger- and stranger-than-life character who bedeviled financial institutions and the police in the Pacific Northwest during the 1990s.

Inspired by the action movies of the time, Scott Scurlock used props, costumes and heavy makeup to hide his identity. Committing 19 major robberies over the years, his costumes and audacity earned him the nickname “Hollywood.” Adding to his legend, he created an elaborate treehouse lair and hideaway.

“Rob” interviews friends and accomplices of Scurlock as well as the authorities who tracked his actions and eventually captured two of his fellow bandits after a shootout.

Not to give too much away, but Scurlock ended his own life rather than face incarceration — a Hollywood ending of sorts. At the same time, by writing the end of his own heist movie, Scurlock robbed Hollywood of a character-driven story worthy of sequels. In some ways, Scurlock’s brazen efforts and his personal mastery over what he referred to as his “tribe” of fellow robbers mirrors the Bodhisattva character played by Patrick Swayze in the memorable 1991 thriller “Point Break.”

• Now streaming on Max, the documentary miniseries “Six Schizophrenic Brothers” (10 p.m., Discovery, TV-14) returns to reality TV’s dubious obsession with big families. Anyone with a brain (and one might argue, a soul) could see that the “stars” of exploitational fare like “Jon & Kate Plus 8” and “19 Kids and Counting” would come to bad ends.

And they were right.

“Six Schizophrenic Brothers” follows the Gavins, a couple eager to start an “All-American” family in Colorado Springs. Their dreams begin to unravel when one of their sons’ behavior changes suddenly and dramatically. And over the years, they discover that six of their 12 children suffer from mental illness.

Turning people’s psychological problems into entertainment is nothing new. A&E’s “Hoarders” has been doing it for years. But “Six” blends that exploitation indifference with the disastrous “big family” genre described above.

It’s not entirely clear what “Six” is supposed to offer, except disturbing voyeurism — the Discovery “brand.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A fetching farmer receives mysterious missives in the 2022 romance “14 Love Letters” (6 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., ABC).

• “Antiques Roadshow” (7 p.m., PBS, r, TV-G, check local listings) spends three hours in Chicago.

•A dead Marine’s body sparks a manhunt on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).

• A naval officer vanishes on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Jane Lynch hosts the third season finale of “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).