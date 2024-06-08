Library Life: Week of June 9, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Brain Games: From 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, ages 12 and older can play games and enjoy snacks and activities.

• Ready Set Glow: At 1 p.m. June 15, ages 14 and older can participate in a glow paint party.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Create Better Health: Ages 18 and older can sign up for eight weeks of classes with U of I’s Extension Office. Classes start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Summer Reading Parking Lot Party: From 6-8 p.m. Friday, join for a free evening of bounce houses, hotdogs, snowcones, face painting, games and more.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Register to participate in Summer Reading Games and Puzzles. Participate in crafts, food, games and puzzles. Earn prizes and reward parties. Contact the library or check out the library website to register or learn more.

• Summer Reading Activities: Library Escape Room Thursday and Saturday, open to individuals or families and scheduled every 30 minutes. Other activities include create a puzzle, Pac-Man pretzels and a puzzle wreath.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Craft: At 5 p.m. Friday, make a succulent container garden.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Drop-In Paint: From 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, stop by to paint reading rocks to hide.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• My Parent & Me: At 4 p.m. Monday, kids and parents can join for canvas painting. The cost is $10 per pair and registration is required.

• Tween Self-Defense: Class meets from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday for ages 10 to 14. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Kids Pick of the Week: “Roll, Roll Little Pea” by Cecile Bergame.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Bingo with the Books: Play games of bingo and earn prizes at 10 a.m. Friday.

• Lawyers in the Library: Meet with a Prairie State Legal Services lawyer for free from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Storytime: Meets at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with LTFPD Fire Chief Ryan Bell as he reads his favorite story. Craft to follow.

• Herb Garden Presentation: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, teens and adults are invited to learn more about the common kitchen herbs you might use and how to care for them.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Extreme Weather with Storm Science: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, explore the fundamentals of extreme weather.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Mystery Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for all ages to discover new books.

• Family Fun Day: Meets at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Books: The library has been gifted 126 children’s books from the Bement Library. The Summer Reading Program is now in session.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544