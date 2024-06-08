KAMUG to teach tips on using smartphones, tablets, computers

Electronic devices are being incorporated in most of our lives.

Do you have a smartphone, tablet or computer and have questions about how to silence your calls, take a screenshot, upgrade an app, retrieve a text or photo accidentally deleted, make folders, clear Safari’s cache, use Airdrop, have access to user guides or books or want a place to go to answer other electronic device questions?

The next Kankakee Area Macintosh User Group meeting is from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Monday at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. The title is Tips and Tricks on How to Use Your Phone, iPad or Computer.

The group also will announce new product releases.

KAMUG is celebrating its 40th year. The club meets on the second Monday of the month. It’s open to the public for users of all devices, and there’s no membership fee.