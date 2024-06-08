Free Father's Day concert led by Allan Dennis

Former Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Conductor Allan Dennis will say farewell and thanks to the Kankakee County community with a free concert of classical and pop music.

The event, billed as “Bring Pops to Pops,” will be held at 4 p.m. on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, at Asbury United Methodist Church. The concert is free and open to all.

Dennis served as the conductor of the KVSO for 36 years, but the symphony changed professional leadership earlier this year.

The free concert will be staffed by several members of the local orchestra. Dennis said they volunteered their time, but he would not hear of it. They are professionals and deserve to be paid, he said. He will do so out of his own pocket.

The free concert will include music from Broadway, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Sound of Music,” and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ, Superstar.”

Classical selections will include Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” the Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, part of Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony 5,” “Entrance of the Gladiators” and Danzon #2.

The encore will be the allegro portion of the “Overture to William Tell.”