Endless fear, visions of heaven and 'Ren Faire's' end

Can a network become the victim of its own success? Long known for its “women-in-peril” movies, the Lifetime network has seen the formula escape the laboratory and spread throughout the broadcast and streaming world, sparking endless docuseries about wives and mothers stalked by creeps next door, random strangers and even the furtive monsters they married.

Networks such as ID have turned over their entire schedule to such tales. The rise of the podcast only has added to the glut of professionally produced paranoia. It’s interesting to think of American women spending a fortune to buy gargantuan SUVs for their safety value, only to spend their time in their tanks listening to tales of serial killers on the prowl.

Having seen the competition, Lifetime now has upped the ante and emerged as the place to see women-in-peril movies executive-produced by a woman who was once the face of every woman’s nightmare.

In case you have forgotten, in 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home and held captive for nine months. After her discovery, the couple who had held her prisoner were identified on an episode of “America’s Most Wanted.” Smart’s story has inspired any number of books and scripted and nonfiction television interpretations. She has gone on to become a child safety activist and frequent commenter on ABC News.

Smart is now the executive producer for “The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story” (7 p.m., Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14).

Similar to Smart, Tanya Kach (Jordyn Ashley Olson) was 14 at the time of her abduction. A confused girl from a dysfunctional household, Kach also had been bullied at school before being “befriended” by the school’s security guard, Tom Hose (Robert Baker), who convinced Kach to come home with him, where she was held captive for more than a decade. Hose was so convinced he had brainwashed his captive and had her under his spell that he allowed her to leave the house and take a part-time job, where her exposure to relatively normal people allowed her to develop the courage to escape.

• As a member of the Talking Heads, David Byrne sang a song, “Heaven,” that described the afterlife as “a place where nothing ever happens.” As TCM’s Saturday night double feature curator and programmer this week, he has chosen two very different heaven-related films.

In the 1946 British drama “A Matter of Life and Death” (7 p.m., TV-PG), an airman (David Niven) is spared death because of a celestial accounting error. In dreamlike moments, he has to petition heavenly authorities to continue his mortal life with his new love interest (Kim Hunter).

In this remarkable film, Earth is depicted in color and heaven in black and white. An angel of death exults in his time among the mortals, declaring, “We are starved for Technicolor up there!” Heaven’s assembled throngs gather in a vast auditorium, like a parliament or a meeting of the United Nations, a not-so-subtle reference to the alliances that had just triumphed in World War II.

Byrne’s second selection, the brooding 1987 German fantasy “Wings of Desire” (9 p.m., TV-MA), directed and co-written by Wim Wenders, follows unseen angels over the skies of Berlin, where they eavesdrop on the often-lonely lives of the living. One celestial being (Bruno Ganz) trades his wings and heavenly status for brief experiences of mortal sensuality with a fetching trapeze artist (Solveig Dommartin).

Both films are visually stunning in very different ways and movies that many film-goers have been thinking about and discussing in the decades since their arrival.

• “Ren Faire” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-14) airs its last two episodes, following the power struggles at a giant Texas medieval theme park after the decision of its founder, George Coulam, to retire. While the series makes the most of its quirky setting, it remains haunted by its central tragedy: the fact Coulam could build an empire yet approach his ninth decade without any friends, family or loved ones.

Just out of curiosity, I checked out the schedule of Coulam’s ren faire, and it takes place during eight weekends in October and November. Thank goodness! Having experienced Houston in July, I wondered how anyone would want to joust or wear a wimple in a place once described by columnist Molly Ivins as “having the climate of Calcutta.”

Featuring an all-star cast (Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Beyonce Knowles and Danny Glover), the 2006 musical “Dreamgirls” (4 p.m. Sunday, BET, TV-PG) adapted a 1981 Broadway hit for the screen. Based on the backstage dramas between members of Motown superstars the Supremes, it was honored with a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Jennifer Hudson, who had been a finalist on the 2004 season of “American Idol.”

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

