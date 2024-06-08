A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 2 years McMaster'd

A phrase I heard years ago grows truer by the second: The days are long, but the years are short.

It’s hard to believe it’s already the second weekend in June this year. It’s even harder to believe that, two years ago on this second weekend, I was getting married.

It somehow feels like yesterday and a hundred years ago all at once. Overall, though, it’s hard to believe how quickly the time has gone.

Keegan and I have been together for almost 4½ years at this point, and that alone feels like the snap of a finger. It’s fascinating to know someone so personally for a decent chunk of time and to still learn new things about them.

Our anniversary is on June 11. We celebrated our first anniversary at our favorite restaurant, Maple Tree Inn, in Homewood. This year, our plan is to go somewhere that serves chicken piccata, which is what we had as our wedding dinner.

We didn’t freeze any wedding cake (which was from Nothing Bundt Cakes), but the bakery just opened a new location in Bradley, so maybe we’ll stop by and relive the sweetness.

For the evening’s entertainment, we plan to watch our wedding video. I already know I’ll shed tears at the various speeches and first dances.

This weekend, we’ll be at the wedding of our friends Bridget and Alex. Keegan is a groomsman and we’ve assured them that it’s a great weekend to get hitched.

It’s funny to attend weddings after having your own. Going to weddings prior, I never was able to appreciate how much detail and effort goes into the day. Now I know that everything down to the color of linens was a decision someone had to make.

Those decisions did get a bit overwhelming at times during the planning process, but the mantra I kept coming back to was: “At the end of all of this, you’ll get to marry your best friend.”

And that mantra has become something I look to often. When I’m overwhelmed with life, I try to stop and think about what to be grateful for. The gratitude that always springs to mind is being married to my best friend.

Getting to start and end my day with someone so incredible often makes me feel the need to pinch myself. Whether we’re traveling, walking the dogs or sitting on the couch watching trashy reality TV, we’re always enjoying each other’s company.

Cheers to two years, my dear. Here’s to 200 more.