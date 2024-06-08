5 photos from Bishop Hicks' visit to Kankakee

St. John Paul II Catholic Parish held a Corpus Christi Mass and Procession with Bishop Ronald A. Hicks last Sunday at 907 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee. This was followed by a procession to the chapel of St. Rose of Lima at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Ronald Aldon Hicks is an American prelate of the Roman Catholic Church who has been serving as bishop for the Diocese of Joliet in Illinois since 2020. Hicks previously served as an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago in Illinois from 2018-20, according to his Wikipedia page.