Day of Action set to unite volunteers across Kankakee

A plan to unite volunteers across the city of Kankakee is in motion by United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties.

On June 21, the organization returns with Day of Action, happening in partnership with the city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency and Kankakee Forgives. Day of Action will consist of seven community give-back projects across the city of Kankakee, with leadership for each project provided by the alderman of each ward.

• Ward One: Neighborhood street clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon

• Ward Two: “Coachlight Clean-up” from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Ward Three: Street beautification project from 1-3 p.m.

• Ward Four: Jeffers Park clean-up projects from 3-5 p.m.

• Ward Five: Soldiers Creek beautification projects from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Ward Six: Kankakee Jaycees Baseball Field clean-up projects from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Ward Seven: Pre-Juneteenth Festival clean-up at Pioneer Park from 2-4 p.m.

To get involved with one of this year’s Day of Action projects and find more details, sign up online at <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/dayofaction" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/dayofaction</a>.

Community members who are unable to volunteer June 21 can show support by making a gift online at <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/givenow" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/givenow</a>. Supporters can add a comment to designate their gift for Day of Action projects, and gifts received will be utilized to help purchase supplies.

For more information on Day of Action, or to learn more about year-round volunteer opportunities, email the United Way office at <a href="mailto:info@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">info@myunitedway.org</a>.