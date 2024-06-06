D-Day recalled; under nature's rainbow

The History Channel observes the 80th anniversary of the Normandy invasion with the two-part documentary feature “D-Day: The Unheard Tapes” (7 p.m. and 9:05, TV-PG). This special combines cinematic reenactments, documentary footage and audiotaped interviews with soldiers who recall their experiences as Allied forces stormed the beaches and faced German machine-gunfire.

The taped observations take into account that the vast number of fighting men who survived that day since have died. During the years, reflections on D-Day have been driven by this cruel actuarial clock. The 1962 all-star epic “The Longest Day” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-G) arrived only 18 years after the U.S. invasion of Europe, a time when most of the GI generation was still in its prime. By the time the 50th anniversary arrived in 1994, some of the coverage hinted many veterans might not be around to celebrate the 60th. Four years later, Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war epic “Saving Private Ryan” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) seemed inspired in part by that fact. It has gone on to inspire other efforts, including the 2001 miniseries “Band of Brothers,” streaming on Netflix and Max, aimed at the grandchildren of those who sacrificed.

• Peacock streams the 2024 documentary “Queer Planet,” exploring behavior in species from fungi to flamingos that challenges long-held notions about gender, attraction and the primacy of reproduction as the driver of sexual activity.

Narrated by actor Andrew Rannells (“Gutenberg! The Musical!”; “Girls5eva”), the film takes a playful approach to its interviews with authors and experts who have studied pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multigendered mushrooms and everything in between.

The consensus that emerges here is humans are unique in their cultural and emotional hangups about gender and sexuality. At the same time, in dismissing ancient and biblical notions about animal life and activity, hasn’t this film gone to the other extreme in arguing, even playfully, that creatures great and small conform to “the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors”?

Trying to shoehorn natural activity into any single understanding of the world, be it biblical or “Queer,” always is problematic. In the 19th century, Charles Darwin’s theories were used to justify theories of “social Darwinism,” a notion the rich and powerful had been placed there by “natural selection,” and nothing could or should be done to help inferior “breeds.”

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Soviet Union under Stalin embraced a theory, developed by Soviet biologist Trofim Lysenko, which argued genetics, evolution and agriculture conformed to Marxist-Leninist ideals. The resulting “science” sparked crop failures and other disasters.

If anything, the arguments in “Queer Planet” only confirm applying human societal labels on the natural world or using discoveries about the natural world to explain human and even political behavior is rather absurd.

• Max streams the 2022 comedy-drama “Am I OK?” starring Dakota Johnson as a 30-ish woman coming to grips with her feelings.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• An active shooter targets a hospital on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• The Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA finals (7:30 p.m., ABC).

• Death crashes a wedding party on “Elsbeth” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A predator targets tourist hostels on “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A cookie-baking mom competes on “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• Bad news reaches Bode in prison on “Tracker” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Bodies pile up at a posh beach resort on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A scrum of brooding adults (Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave, Maximilian Schell and Morgan Freeman) sorts out their feelings as a comet threatens life on Earth in the 1998 disaster movie “Deep Impact” (6:30 p.m., MTV2, TV-14). Not to be confused with “Armageddon,” released the same year.

SERIES NOTES

On two episodes of “Ghosts” (CBS, TV-PG): branching out (7 p.m.); wedding jitters (7:30 p.m.) ... A winner emerges on “I Can See Your Voice” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC).

LATE NIGHT

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Hozier are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ariana Grande, Ron Howard, Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Magic Johnson, Jo Koy, Doechii and JT appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... David Ortiz and John Early visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts Brian Simpson, Kelsey Cook and Blair Socci on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).