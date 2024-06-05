Summer Solstice event returns to Wright house

Daily Journal staff report

Wright In Kankakee is hosting its third annual Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll from 5-8 p.m. June 18. The event will take place on the grounds of the B. Harley Bradley House, at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

Guests will receive a free beverage and be able to stroll the beautiful gardens and visit the gift shop. A free sculpture art exhibit by sculptors Richard Hunt and Eric Stephenson will be on display inside the house. At 5 p.m., Matt Yeager kicks off the musical entertainment.

Acting Out Theater will perform at 6:15 p.m. with musical highlights from their upcoming show, “Legally Blonde.” At 7 p.m., singing/guitar duo Champagne Experience will perform. The Bennett-Curtis House food truck and Oberweis Ice Cream will be onsite the entire evening. Bring a lawn chair, and get ready to relax, be entertained, enjoy some delicious food and visit with friends and neighbors.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online from <a href="https://www.wright1900.org/events" target="_blank">wright1900.org/events</a>. Tickets also are available at Tholen’s Landscape and Garden Center in Bourbonnais.

For more information, call the Bradley House office at 815-936-9630. The rain date will be 5-8 p.m. June 20.