Summer Solstice event returns to Wright house

By Daily Journal staff report

Daily Journal staff report

Wright In Kankakee is hosting its third annual Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll from 5-8 p.m. June 18. The event will take place on the grounds of the B. Harley Bradley House, at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

Guests will receive a free beverage and be able to stroll the beautiful gardens and visit the gift shop. A free sculpture art exhibit by sculptors Richard Hunt and Eric Stephenson will be on display inside the house. At 5 p.m., Matt Yeager kicks off the musical entertainment.

Acting Out Theater will perform at 6:15 p.m. with musical highlights from their upcoming show, “Legally Blonde.” At 7 p.m., singing/guitar duo Champagne Experience will perform. The Bennett-Curtis House food truck and Oberweis Ice Cream will be onsite the entire evening. Bring a lawn chair, and get ready to relax, be entertained, enjoy some delicious food and visit with friends and neighbors.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online from <a href="https://www.wright1900.org/events" target="_blank">wright1900.org/events</a>. Tickets also are available at Tholen’s Landscape and Garden Center in Bourbonnais.

For more information, call the Bradley House office at 815-936-9630. The rain date will be 5-8 p.m. June 20.