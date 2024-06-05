Pet of the Week: June 5, 2024

Name: Pebbles Brouette

Age: 2

My People and Place of Residence: Mike and Marissa, of Mokena.

A Little Bit About Me: Pebbles is shy at first but, once she warms up to you, she is playful and gets the zoomies like no other. She loves to play with her toys and rub against feet. She can get a little handsy with her talons, but it’s only with love because she gives kisses right after.

Favorite Treat: Wet food for breakfast.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Hey, how was your day? Oh wait, a toy! I must kick it!”