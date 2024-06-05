Live music this weekend: June 5, 2024

<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>

Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Open Jam w/ Beeso & Friends</strong>

Fun Hub Bar — 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park

<em>6:30 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Bradley 315 Festival</strong>

Northfield Square mall — 1600 Route 50, Bourbonnais

<em>Thursday through Sunday</em>

See <a href="https://www.bradley315.org" target="_blank">bradley315.org</a> for full lineup, or see A1.

<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt</strong>

<strong>Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Theme: New Chapter for the KMB

Don Palzer Bandshell — Bird Park, Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Tom Lowery Trio</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Strawberry Jazz Festival</strong>

Northfield Square mall — 1600 Route 50, Bourbonnais

<em>Saturday and Sunday</em>

<strong>All American Throwbacks</strong>

Firemen’s Park — 675 Penfield St., Beecher

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Exit 17</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Katzpa Jammas (live performance and single release party)</strong>

Cams & Cues — 7096 W. Route 17, Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Replay</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Liam Durkin</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Replay</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Deck Jams</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>