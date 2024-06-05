Community Calendar: June 5, 2024

<strong>June 5</strong>

<strong>State Rep. Haas’ job fair</strong>

State Representative Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will be hosting a free job fair from 9 a.m. to noon at the Knights of Columbus, located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. More than 50 employers will be present at this event. Some employers present at this event include AFLAC, Nicor Gas, PACE, Legal Shield, the Helen Wheeler Center, the Illinois State Police, the city of Kankakee, the Illinois Department of Transportation and more.

This event also will include free workshops, including “How to Navigate Through the State of Illinois Hiring Process” at 9 a.m.; “I Have an Interview…Now What?” at 9:30 a.m.; and “How to Write a Resume to Get Noticed!” at 10:30 a.m. For a full list of employers attending, go to <a href="https://www.RepHaas.com" target="_blank">RepHaas.com</a>.

<strong>June 6-9</strong>

<strong>Bradley 315 Music Festival</strong>

The inaugural Bradley 315 Music Festival — happening across the five acres of parking lot at the south corner of the Northfield Square mall between the former Carson’s Men’s store and the former JCPenney store, which are both village-owned properties — is set for June 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The four-day event will feature 17 regional and national performers, headlined by country music’s Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Gretchen Wilson, set to perform Saturday.

Friday night’s lineup will be headlined by Scotty McCreery, the winner of the 10th season of “American Idol.”

Nashville-based performers Conner Smith and Kasey Tyndall will warm up the crowd Friday before McCreery takes to the main stage.

Tickets can be purchased at bradley315.org or at Bradley Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan Ave. Daily concert tickets range from $10 to $65.

Music begins Thursday at 4 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. side stage, and 6:30 p.m. main stage; and Saturday, 2 p.m. side stage, and 7 p.m. main stage.

In addition to music and the carnival, the four-day event also will feature plenty of food and drink, as well as a BBQ competition and a car and bike show.

<strong>June 7</strong>

<strong>Blood Drive hosted by Rep. Haas</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will host a blood drive. This event is hosted in partnership with the American Red Cross. Appointments are not required but are highly encouraged. To book an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter the zip code 60914 under “Find a Drive” to find this event.

<strong>June 8</strong>

<strong>Summer Yoga in the Park</strong>

At 8:30 a.m. at Cavalier De Lasalle Park, 921 Percy Drive, Bourbonnais, the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga will host yoga in the park. All levels are welcome. Ages 15 and older. Parents must complete a waiver for those younger than 18 and accompany children younger than 16. Bring a mat, towel and water and arrive 10 to 15 minutes early. A waiver must be completed before arriving.

<strong>» Waiver: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3yuxrtjy" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3yuxrtjy</a></strong>

<strong>Walk the Vision</strong>

At 9:30 a.m. at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, 200 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, meet at the gazebo for a guided walking tour after the planned path of The Currents of Kankakee Riverwalk. The walk will end back at the market.

This walk is designed to help community members better understand the long-term vision for this project. This event is free and open to the public.

<strong>Relay For Life of Kankakee County</strong>

Presented by Riverside Healthcare and Riverside Cancer Institute, the event runs from 2-10 p.m. at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

From 1-2 p.m. is the Survivors Registration. At this time, medals can be picked up. At 2 p.m. is the opening ceremony followed by the Survivors Lap at 2:20 p.m., which is immediately followed by the Caregivers Lap. From 3:30-4 p.m. is an ice cream social sponsored by Oberweis for survivors plus one guest. From 4-6 p.m. will be mini massages for survivors by Ahhh…Massage.

When the sun sets, there will be the Luminaria Ceremony, during which Relay teams help light pre-made luminaria bags that are dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one. Purchase luminaria bags for $10 by noon June 6.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a></strong>

<strong>June 8-9</strong>

<strong>Strawberry Jazz Festival</strong>

Running in conjunction with the Bradley 315 Festival, the Strawberry Jazz Fest will expand to two days rather than the standard one-day-only. The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is doubling up on all the great food, fun and entertainment attendees have come to expect at the annual event. This year’s festival is set for 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais. Admission is free, and the event is family friendly.

Entertainment will be provided both days on four stages — the Center Court Jazz Stage, the Community North Court Stage, the Outdoor Big Band Stage and, returning again this year, the Jazz Club stage in the South Court. Local theater groups, dance troupes and musicians will perform during the day, including The Kings of Dixieland, Jazz Time Big Band, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, Paula Aubry Dance Studio, Dance in the Light, Just Roll With It and the Champagne Experience are on the list.

More than 100 artists and crafters will be selling original work throughout the mall, including art, candles, photography, woodworking, jewelry, fiber art, pottery and glass as well as furniture and other hand-crafted items. Local nonprofit organizations will have information about membership and upcoming events. Chat with local authors about their newest books and stop by the Friends of the Kankakee Public Library’s annual book sale near Center Court. An indoor Kids’ Zone inside the former Carson’s store provides an opportunity to let kids explore their creativity with art and craft activities. The popular Dime Toss to benefit the James F. Carlson Scholarship will be outdoors.

Food truck vendors will be serving summer favorites and offering specialty strawberry items including strawberry pie, shortcake and ice cream. The Food Area, with covered seating, will be located in the West parking lot. Head to Center Court to purchase fresh strawberries provided by the CAC as well as the crowd favorite — chocolate-covered strawberries. Northfield Square is fully accessible for persons with disabilities, and the mall stores will observe their regular hours of operation. For more information and a list of vendors and creators and the schedule for entertainment, go to the Strawberry Jazz Festival 2024 and the CAC Events Facebook pages.

<strong>June 9</strong>

Manteno Masonic Lodge Annual Pancake Breakfast

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 120 S. McGuire Drive, Manteno, join the Manteno Masonic Lodge 636 for its annual pancake breakfast. The event is all-you-can-eat and features pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and sausage links. Adults cost $10 each and children 8 and younger are free.

Kankakee Pride Picnic

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee River State Park in Bourbonnais, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network will host its fourth annual Pride Picnic. There will be a potluck-style lunch, drag performances, yard games, community resources and more. Hot dogs and sandwiches are provided, and everyone is invited to bring a side or dessert to share.

» <a href="https://www.k3lgbtq.org/pride" target="_blank">k3lgbtq.org/pride</a>

<strong>June 11</strong>

Paint Party Fundraiser

From 6-8:30 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, choose from two paintings to complete on a canvas. The 8-by-10 option costs $30, and the 9-by-12 option costs $35. For each ticket, $5 will be donated to Tuff Dawgs Rescue. Included in the price of the ticket is your first drink. Step-by-step instructions and paint supplies are included.

» Tickets: Venmo @paintpartiesandmore; CashApp $PattiPaintparties; Zelle 815-210-3474

<strong>June 23 (RSVP June 7)</strong>

Saint Mark UMC’s 170th anniversary

Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee, will celebrate its 170th anniversary June 23. Bishop Frank Beard will be the guest speaker during the worship service at 10:15 a.m. followed by a celebratory luncheon held in Saint Mark’s Beckers Hall at noon. (RSVP for luncheon is required.) Join for a day of celebration as the church retraces the rich history of its ancestors as they formed this community-centered congregation. It originally was formed as the Kankakee First Evangelical Church in 1854. During the years, this community pillar has hosted three different names because of mergers: Kankakee First Evangelical Church, First Evangelical United Brethren Church of Kankakee and Saint Mark United Methodist Church.

» RSVP: <a href="mailto:zimbomba62@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">zimbomba62@sbcglobal.net</a> by June 7