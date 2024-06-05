All aboard: Why trains still fascinate

Normally, when a movie’s or series’ plot synopsis contains the words “paid assassin,” my attention begins to wander. I’m just not that into hit men. So shoot me.

The 2022 action thriller “Bullet Train” (6 p.m., FX, TV-MA) stars Brad Pitt as a professional killer who must take on deadly rivals while riding the rails at blazing speed. Do we have bullet trains here in the USA? It doesn’t matter because this is based on the 2010 novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka. He’s from Japan, where they put great stock in mass transit.

The fact Pitt got the lead role put some folks up in arms. How can a non-Asian star in a movie based on a book from Japan? The mind reels at the mental straitjackets people now wear. There was a recent dust-up in London about a nondisabled actor playing the title role in Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” Soon, only pure-blood Danes will get to play Hamlet. I shudder to think how they could cast a remake of “The Elephant Man.”

But I digress. “Bullet Train” was one of those films that got a quick theatrical release before being streamed on Netflix. And for the average (bewildered) viewer it became a “Netflix movie.” So, it’s a tad odd to see it on FX. But apparently, its producer, Sony Pictures, has made a deal with Disney, whose portfolio includes Hulu and FX among others. At least for today.

As a confirmed dismisser of hit-man movies, I find “Bullet Train” vaguely interesting because it is an American movie set on a train, a means of transportation all but foreign to most Americans.

But trains have lingered as movie settings rich in metaphor and possibility. It’s where strangers meet. Hence “Strangers on a Train” from 1951 and its savage 1987 spoof, “Throw Momma From the Train.” Few films are as packed with meaning as the 1985 thriller “Runaway Train,” a movie that not only adapted a story by Akira Kurosawa but introduced the viewing public to character actor Danny Trejo. Using an enormous train as a dark metaphor for a hierarchical dystopian future, “Snowpiercer” has spawned a big screen thriller and a TNT series. Season 4 of “Snowpiercer” has migrated to AMC and AMC+ and debuts July 21.

No roundup of train-centric entertainment is complete without the disastrous 1979 NBC mega-bomb “Supertrain.” It presented a blend of “Grand Hotel” and “The Love Boat” on a train as big as a shopping mall. Reviewers were merciless, describing a show about “the train of tomorrow” with “scripts from yesterday.” Despite being one of the most expensive series of its time, it was canceled after a few months.

The 2022 action comedy “Bullet Train” might have continued the railroad genre, but not everyone went along for the ride. Some critics praised its cast and energy, but just as many felt it ran off track about halfway through its run.

• Just as folks begin thinking about the upcoming Summer Olympics, Netflix imports the French thriller “Under Paris,” a shocker about a giant killer shark in the waters of the Seine, the setting for any number of swimming competitions. We’re going to need a bigger bateau!

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Goodwin needs a second opinion on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Mouch defends his legacy on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• While traveling in Malta, a beekeeper befriends a handsome archeologist in the 2024 romance “For Love & Honey” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A raid on a poker party yields surprising suspects on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Colter teams up with a bitter rival on “Tracker” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sasha Baron Cohen and the late Alan Rickman star in the 2016 adaptation of “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG). First published in 1865, Lewis Carroll’s “Alice” books have been adapted for the screen repeatedly since 1903.

SERIES NOTES

“The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Cole Escola, Andrew Huberman and Shaboozey on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Amy Poehler and Stephen Merchant visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).