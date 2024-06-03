New Fox game show features Patton Oswalt

It’s not how smart you are, it’s how much smarter you are than others. Life, many tell us, is all about keeping score. Enter “The 1% Club” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

Hosted by Patton Oswalt, this new game show pits 100 players against each other in a series of questions. At the end, they are whittled down to players competing at answering questions that “experts” believe that only 1% of the population can answer.

Don’t go looking for academic questions about Avogadro’s number or the Peace of Westphalia here. The brain teasers are largely visual in nature and test the player’s talent for detecting patterns and spatial relationships. So the ability to guess the number of noodles in a bowl or beans in a jar may level the playing field. Or maybe it won’t.

Oswalt was recently seen in Apple TV+’s “Manhunt,” a limited series about the hunt for Abraham Lincoln’s assassin and the cabal that supported him.

• Proof that televangelists have no monopoly on the admixture of gullibility and hairspray arrives with the Lifetime series “Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits” (9:15 p.m., TV-PG). Sporting a thick Long Island accent and a gravity-defying bouffant that may remind some of a B-52s album cover (without the irony), Caputo is one of many cable TV mediums, people who see dead people and deliver their answers and affirmations to special guests and members of the home audience.

In tonight’s installment, Caputo visits incarcerated prisoners with messages about redemption and second chances. Next week, she acquaints rich Hollywood stars with messages from departed spirits, and later in the month she has a hometown hoedown with the “angels” she has encountered. Help yourself.

• Elsewhere on the celebrity superstition front, “Holy Marvels With Dennis Quaid” (9 p.m., History, TV-PG) kicks off an eight-episode pilgrimage. The star of “Breaking Away,” “Innerspace” and “Far From Heaven” will take viewers to sites, shrines and relics associated with various religions, presenting a greatest-hits tour of mystical malarky that has inspired pulp novels and movies over the years. Subjects include the Ark of the Covenant, Noah’s Ark, the Holy Grail, the Fountain of Youth, the Mayan Calendar, the Philosopher’s Stone, the Crown of Thorns and others.

But wait. There’s more.

Laurence Fishburne returns to narrate a new episode of “History’s Greatest Mysteries” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG), out to settle the question: Who killed King Tut?

• Idris Elba narrates “Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14), a four-part documentary miniseries recalling Allied soldiers of color who contributed to victory.

As in World War I, colonial powers like Britain and France recruited many troops from Africa and India. And Black American soldiers and sailors fought and died in combat. The American military would not be officially desegregated until 1947, two years after the war ended.

“Color” will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A surgeon’s death proves mysterious on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).

• The renovation series “Battle on the Beach” (8 p.m., HGTV, TV-G) returns for a fourth season.

• The stork doesn’t always make plans as “Unexpected” (8 p.m., TLC, TV-14) arrives for a fifth season of teenage mothers.

• An oligarch’s daughter needs protection on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).