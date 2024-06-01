Third annual Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary puzzle contest open

The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary is preparing for its third annual Puzzle Photo Contest, which also serves as a fundraiser for the club. The contest is open to all Kankakee County residents.

Photos must be taken in Kankakee County. Collages of photos, paintings and drawings will be accepted. Use of Photoshop or other enhancement also is permitted.

The person submitting the image must be the creator of the image. One person can submit up to three entries. For more information and rules, go to bbrotarypuzzle.com. There will be cash prizes for the winner.

Submissions must be entered through the website and are due by 11:59 p.m. June 30. Puzzles will be available in the fall for holiday sales.