New on the bookshelf: June 1, 2024

<strong>Smiley hits again with ‘Lucky,’ but what is the ending?</strong>

Jane Smiley’s latest, “Lucky,” starts out in 1955. Six-year-old Jodie Rattler’s uncle takes her to a racetrack. She sees horses for the first time. Her uncle gives her a piece of paper and asks her to circle some numbers. He hands the paper, along with $6, to a man behind a window. Jodie’s uncle wins nearly $6,000 (about $68,000 in 2024 dollars). He gives her $86 of it and swears her to secrecy.

“Don’t tell anyone we’ve been here, or where you got this money. Hide it, save it, and buy something nice someday,” he says, and so she does. She stashes it, and over time, Jodie comes to believe the wad of 43 $2 bills is the source of her luck.

How that luck plays out as the years go by and how it aids her singing career — she tends to be in the right place at the right time — makes up the bulk of the book. Jodie writes songs, puts out a few albums, tours, travels (she ends up living for a while in England’s delightfully named Nether Wallop) and has love affairs (including with a lord’s son). Time passes.

That may sound boring, but it’s not.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Bio details what Barbara Walters did to get to the top</strong>

On May 15, 1953, TV Guide ran a profile of Barbara Walters, young producer of a 15-minute children’s program called “Ask the Camera.”

By the time she died, almost 70 years later, Barbara Walters had bypassed or broken down lots of barriers. The first woman to co-host a network morning program, first female co-host of a network evening news program and creator of daytime talk show “The View,” Walters interviewed everyone who was anyone in politics and entertainment and was on a short list of individuals who have had the greatest impact on television news.

In “The Rulebreaker,” Susan Page (the Washington bureau chief of USA Today also wrote biographies of Barbara Bush and Nancy Pelosi) draws on archival research and more than 120 interviews. She creates an often-riveting account of a smart, demanding, competitive and thin-skinned broadcaster who once confessed that she was doing what she knew “how to do better than anything. Not life, not how to handle life. I don’t know how to do that.”

Page probes Walters’ complicated and conflicted relationships with family members, romantic partners and friends. Most important, Page documents the sexism Walters faced in network newsrooms.

— Glenn C. Altschuler, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Magpie Murders’ creator writes ‘Close to Death’</strong>

From the minute he enters “Close to Death,” Giles Kenworthy is practically begging to be murdered.

Anthony Horowitz isn’t in his blockbuster “Magpie Murders” universe with “Close,” which is, instead, one of his meta-mysteries in which he is a key character. Horowitz is writing a book — the book we are reading — and sharing the difficulties that entails.

Most of them emanate from Detective Daniel Hawthorne, who would prefer that Horowitz not write about a cold case he worked on several years earlier. On top of the usual belittling that detective story fans expect when Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot derides Dr. Watson or Captain Hastings for not comprehending obvious clues, Hawthorne actively tries to thwart Horowitz’s attempts to investigate.

The murder is one of those classic, everyone-has-a-motive deals. In a gated community near London, trouble arises in a snug cluster of homes when smug finance bigwig Kenworthy moves in, disrupting the calm of the existing homeowners. Soon, he is dead, and his neighbors have reason to applaud, ranging from disputes about a dog to a parking space battle that makes one neighbor, a doctor, miss a life-saving surgery.

If “witty,” “page-turning” and “clever” sound like something you’d like to see in a mystery, it might be the one for you.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune