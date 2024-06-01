Library Life: Week of June 2, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s challenge, Read for the Gold, has begun and runs through July 31. It is open to all ages. The chance to win prizes is available.

• June Out & About Bourbonnais: For the month of June, the library is hosting a challenge that combines fitness, fun, community and the chance for prizes. It is inspired by the Paris Olympics. Grab a map from the library to learn more.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Zoom with Temple Grandin: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join a Zoom with Dr. Temple Grandin on the subject The Hidden Gifts of Visual Thinkers. Register at <a href="https://bit.ly/ILP_TempleGrandin" target="_blank">bit.ly/ILP_TempleGrandin</a>.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Register to participate in Summer Reading Games and Puzzles. Participate in crafts, food, games and puzzles. Earn prizes and reward parties. Contact the library or check out the library website to register or learn more.

• Upcoming Summer Reading Activities: Euchre tournament, bingo, Candy Land necklace, dice bookends and a marble maze.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: At 5 p.m. June 14, make a succulent container garden.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Summer Learning: The annual reading program has begun. Stop by the library to sign up. On Thursday will be the first event related to the program, Mr. D’s Magic Show.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Self-Defense Class: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays in June, the class provides instruction in avoiding and handling conflict and physical confrontation. We will demonstrate and practice defenses against some of the most common attacks. A waiver must be signed for participation. Registration required.

• Adult & Teen Chess Club: At 5 p.m. Thursday, try out unique and challenging games of chess.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Registration for the summer reading program closes June 1, and the program begins June 3. Contact the library for more information.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• STEM Challenge: Meets at 1 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Astronaut Camp: Gathers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Registration is open and must be done in person. Where the Adventure Begins is this year’s theme. There are games and prizes involved.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Party: Kick off summer reading at 11 a.m. Monday.

• Friends of the Library Fundraiser: From 5-8 p.m. at Culver’s in Bourbonnais, 10% of all sales will be donated to the library.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Mystery Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for all ages to discover new books.

• Family Fun Day: Meets at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Books: The library has been gifted 126 children’s books from the Bement Library. The Summer Reading Program is now in session.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544