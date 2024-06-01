A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Night Fever

Last Thursday, I hit the big 3-0, and my friends went above and beyond with a celebration.

At the end of 2023, a couple of friends and I had watched the movie “Saltburn” and, being the unusual movie that it is, it kept coming up in conversation. At some point earlier this year, I jokingly (OK, half-jokingly) suggested a “Saltburn”-themed birthday celebration.

In the movie, the main character has a birthday party themed after “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and I thought the idea of wearing costumes themed after a theme was a humorous idea.

My friends took this and ran with it.

A few weeks before my birthday, my friend, Courtney, surprised me with an outfit that replicates what the main character in “Saltburn” wears to his birthday party. I couldn’t believe the thought she put into it.

Between her and my sister-in-law, Emily, and friends April, Bridget, Lauren and Tiffany, they created an incredible recreation of the film in a small space. A gold backdrop featuring the words “Welcome to Saltburn” greeted guests as they walked into the party.

I was expecting a handful of people to come and hang out. I was shocked to see all sorts of friends and family there, many of whom were dressed for the theme within a theme.

The night flew by with fun conversation and dancing with some of my favorite people in the world.

My most favorite person in the world surprised me with a gift I never could have imagined.

For this to make sense, it helps to know that my all-time favorite song is “Night Fever” by the Bee Gees.

Back in April when I was in Vegas, Keegan had some friends over for what I thought was just a Friday night hang out. It turns out they were over to recreate the “Night Fever” music video, wearing wigs and turtlenecks in front of a green screen.

During the party, a projector appeared, and a screening of the music video began on the wall. Hearing the sound of the song, I was expecting to see the face of Barry Gibb or John Travolta.

Instead, what I saw was my husband <em>as</em> Barry Gibb, and our two friends as Robin and Maurice. To say I was stunned is an understatement.

I laughed. I cried. I laughed while I cried.

Not only was it an amazing execution of a recreation but the time and thought that went into it had me completely floored.

I went into my 30s overflowing with gratitude for the amazing people I have in my life; chief among them, Keegan, who celebrated a birthday this week.

Happy birthday to you, my love. Thanks for never ceasing to surprise me.