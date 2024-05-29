Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Life

Live music this weekend: May 29, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Replay</strong>

Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Crawford’s Daughter</strong>

Flight 102 Wine Bar — 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Brigwood Acres — 12158 Wilmington Road, Peotone

<em>6:30 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>The Silhouettes feat.</strong>

<strong>Jerry Downs</strong>

Aroma Park American Legion — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Todd Hazelrigg</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — S. Schuyler Ave./E. Merchant St., Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Ryan Craig Band</strong>

Heroes Hogs &amp; Hot Rods — 100 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>3:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Anthem</strong>

Heroes Hogs &amp; Hot Rods — 100 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Strips</strong>

Cruis’n the Square — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Big Dog Mercer</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Bongo Chief</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Justin &amp; John Unplugged</strong>

Game On Bar &amp; Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Jazz Times Big Band</strong>

Summer Concert Series

Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams Band</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>