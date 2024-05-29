Live music this weekend: May 29, 2024

<strong>Replay</strong>
Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Crawford’s Daughter</strong>
Flight 102 Wine Bar — 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Brigwood Acres — 12158 Wilmington Road, Peotone
<em>6:30 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>The Silhouettes feat.</strong>
<strong>Jerry Downs</strong>
Aroma Park American Legion — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Todd Hazelrigg</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — S. Schuyler Ave./E. Merchant St., Kankakee
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Ryan Craig Band</strong>
Heroes Hogs & Hot Rods — 100 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>3:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Anthem</strong>
Heroes Hogs & Hot Rods — 100 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Strips</strong>
Cruis’n the Square — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Big Dog Mercer</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Bongo Chief</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Jazz Times Big Band</strong>
Summer Concert Series
Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams Band</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>