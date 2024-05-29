Kankakee Municipal Band returns June 6 with free weekly concerts

The Kankakee Municipal Band soon will be back on stage, bringing the sounds of summer to the Kankakee community.

At 7 p.m. every Thursday starting June 6 at the Don Palzer Bandshell in Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, the events each feature a theme and a food and/or beverage vendor.

• <strong>June 6:</strong> The theme is New Chapter for the KMB with soloist Drew Smith. Food/beverage vendor is Mia Bella Pizza.

• <strong>June 13:</strong> The theme is Jazz and TV Night with soloist Lori Buckman. Food/beverage vendor is Oberweis.

• <strong>June 20:</strong> The theme is Kids Conducting Night with soloist Kathy Evans. Food/beverage vendor is Candy and Cake.

• <strong>June 27:</strong> The theme is Pops Concert. Food/beverage vendor is Oscar’s Meats.

• <strong>July 3 (Wednesday, due to holiday):</strong> The theme is Patriotic Concert with soloists Pat Skelly and Rod Williams. Food/beverage vendor is Oberweis.

• <strong>July 11:</strong> The theme is Music of Other Lands. Food/beverage vendor is Mia Bella Pizza.

• <strong>July 18:</strong> The theme is Band Classics. Food/beverage vendor is Oscar’s Meats.

• <strong>July 25:</strong> The theme is Celebrate Illinois with soloist Stephanie Lupo. Food/beverage vendor is LoveALatte.

• <strong>Aug. 1:</strong> The theme is Audience Conducting Night, and the soloists are Brianna Harris and Justin Gund. Food/beverage vendor is Mac’s BBQ.

• <strong>Aug. 8:</strong> The theme is Broadway and the Movies. Food/beverage vendor is Candy and Cake.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeBand" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeBand</a>, or follow @<a href="https://www.instagram.com/KankakeeMunicipalBand" target="_blank">KankakeeMunicipalBand</a> on Instagram.

The May/June issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County releases today and features an article on the Kankakee Municipal Band. Grab a copy from the Daily Journal, 1 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, or check it out online in the coming days.